A Caney man has been arrested for battery and child endangerment. On November 2, 2021, Caney Police Officers responded to a stabbing incident in the 600 block of East 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Joshua Trotnic on the porch suffering from a stab wound. Trotnic was transported to a hospital for treatment of his wound. Further investigation revealed Trotnic went to the residence after he and another individual had a disagreement over a drug deal. Upon arrival in the alley behind the home, Trotnic encountered the victim and engaged in a verbal exchange which resulted in a physical altercation. There were two juveniles that witnessed the incident but were not directly involved.

