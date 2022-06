RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There was an unexpected twist Monday during the sentencing of a drunk driver who caused a crash that nearly killed a police officer on Long Island. Inside the hushed courtroom in Riverhead, Suffolk County Police Officer Timothy Thrane, who spent weeks in a coma, forgave the driver who hit him, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported.As a result, the driver will serve less time behind bars. "I hold no animosity towards him," said Thrane, a husband and father of three. Thrane, who was given the last rites after being hit in a chain reaction crash while on duty, offered compassion to the...

