Seaside taps former Greenfield city manager Jaime Fontes for its next city manager.
By David Schmalz
montereycountyweekly.com
4 days ago
The city of Seaside has been without a city manager since the end of last August, when former city manager Craig Malin left for a job in Wisconsin; Seaside Human Resources Director Roberta Greathouse has been in the role of acting city manager until a replacement is hired. And...
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Neighbors who live in one Salinas neighborhood will be meeting at today’s City Council meeting, protesting the Sanborn Inn and Salinas Inn be turned into Project Homekey sites. According to a flyer with the time and details of Tuesday’s protest, it states that neighbors are concerned...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The city of Pacific Grove will need to increase housing by 14% by 2031, per a mandate by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a process that reoccurs every eight years. City officials say it's not a feasible goal. "Other city people I know in the...
For more than a year, San Jose residents have awaited news on a proposed downtown landmark on public park land. The latest update has the location shifting to a more urban environment. In a presentation to the city’s Neighborhood Services and Education Committee last week, Nicolle Burnham, deputy director of...
SAN JOSE (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis.Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a suspicious device near her house, according to a report.Her family and nearby neighbors were evacuated.A bomb squad confirmed the device was explosive, police said, although they didn't immediately provide details. The device had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.No arrests had been made.Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.In a statement, Davis said she was "seriously disturbed" that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official."This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office," she said.
(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
SALINAS, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Monterey County Election's Office gave an update on the June 7 primary results. As of Tuesday evening, only 13 votes were left to count that are in possession of the election clerk. Election officials noted that they will be adding ballots that are returned to us from other counties as well as those ballots that have an outstanding signature statement as statements are returned.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available. Cal Fire announced June 14 at 12:40 p.m. that it was responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 25 and Hudner Lane that has grown to 30 acres. It added that fire is wind driven and heading toward Highway 156.
Two major water suppliers in the Bay Area on Tuesday are set to get updates on reservoir levels and drought conditions, which could mean more restrictions for residents. Officials on the boards of Valley Water in the South Bay and the East Bay Municipal Utilities District were expected to receive updates during meetings Tuesday.
As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
South Valley hospitality and restaurant developer Frank Leal last week unveiled MOHI Farm, his newest dining concept on tap for downtown Morgan Hill that will offer farm-to-table eating with ingredients produced by local and other nearby growers. The restaurant is located at the new Sunsweet complex on East Third Street....
The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department has filed a gun violence restraining order against a 13-year-old—the second time in recent months a Santa Clara County law enforcement agency has used this tool on a minor. This type of restraining order is normally reserved for violent or suicidal adults. The...
It all started with Marilyn Monroe. Well, it actually started in the late 1800s when Italian immigrants brought a strange Sicilian plant with spiky edible buds with them to California’s Central Coast. But as stories go, Marilyn Monroe isn’t a bad place to start. Video Player | Sharing...
Summer Promenades are back in Los Gatos, but with new alcohol-related restrictions. Los Gatos Town Council voted unanimously at its meeting last week to limit the number of alcoholic beverages for attendees and increase security at the event to limit underage drinking and overall alcohol consumption. The popular event, which...
Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?. It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:26 p.m.-- Cal Fire said forward progress has been stopped on a 30-acre fire that was burning toward Highway 156. The fire being labeled the Benito Incident was driven but has been stopped. No injuries or structures destroyed were reported. --- Cal Fire said they are helping
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters in San Jose rushed to the scene of a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet that there were no reports of injuries and no...
