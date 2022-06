Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO