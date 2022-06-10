ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger Things' Season 4: The New Characters, Ranked

By Alyssa De Leo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an excruciating three-year wait, season four of Stranger Things has finally dropped on Netflix. Although only Volume 1 is currently available, with Volume 2 releasing in July, the streamer’s biggest hit has given us more than enough content to binge while we patiently wait. Most of the episodes go well...

Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Critically Hated Horror Movie Climbing the Netflix Charts

There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Great Shows like 'Roswell, New Mexico' to Watch Next for an Otherworldly Experience

When you look at the history of the Earth, there’s no shortage of cryptids, unexplained sites, and mysterious stories that are difficult to wrap your head around. One of the most famous of such sites is Roswell, New Mexico, which came to the limelight ever since the alleged 1947 UFO crash and has been the subject of several supernatural films and TV shows ever since. The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico TV series is one of the more recent adaptations of a novel based on the same incident, Roswell High, written by Melinda Metz.
ROSWELL, NM
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Legacies Series Finale Preview Released

Next week marks the end of an era for The CW with the series finale of Legacies. The episode, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" marks the end of The Vampire Diaries franchise which began in 2009 and has since spanned not just the original The Vampire Diaries, but both The Originals and Legacies as well. Now, ahead of the final chapter, the network has released a preview for the upcoming episode, one that teases there could be major changes for the Salvatore School before we finally say goodbye.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Would You Compete in 'Squid Game'? Netflix Greenlights 'The Challenge' Reality Series

Squid Game exploded in popularity when it debuted in September 2021, and while many viewers came to love the characters, the violence, and the societal themes that the show provided, there was also a question of what it would be like to participate in the real thing? What would you do in this situation of life and death? Now, while the death part has been removed, the popular series is now on its way to being a reality as Netflix has announced that they have greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition that will see 456 competitors compete in the games central to the South Korean series.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are seriously shocked over jaw-dropping series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Netflix's latest true-crime offering comes in the form of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a four-part documentary delving into the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) – a denomination of Mormonism – and it seems fans have been left shocked after watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Peaky Blinders': What Happens to Tommy Shelby in Season 6?

The final rodeo of the Peaky Blinders of Small Heath, Birmingham has hit Netflix and is now available to be seen by subscribers of the streaming platform. This new season brings an end to the adventures of Tommy and the Shelby family, at least for the time being. Fans of the crime drama finally have an opportunity to see how it all ends for Tommy Shelby; whether his story ends peacefully or if he will also be a victim of the Gypsy curse that has haunted him while stealing his loved ones away.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Best Upcoming YA Fantasy Book Series Adaptations

Young Adult fantasy novels have long enthralled the young and old alike, so much so that publishers and booksellers have had to create a category called New Adult fantasy for the slightly spicier reads. But these books have the same things in common that make them hard to put down for readers of any age–strong female heroines, rag-tag bands of realm-saving misfits, brooding anti-heroes, magical creatures, and mystical worlds. Not to mention enough faeries, vampires, sorcerers, and winged males to poke a stick at.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
MOVIES
#Russia#Stranger Things#El
Deadline

‘The Boys’: Paul Reiser Joins Cast Of Amazon Series As The Legend

Click here to read the full article. Emmy nominee Paul Reiser has officially joined the cast of Amazon’s The Boys as a guest star in the fan-favorite role of The Legend, following rumors of his participation in the series that went unconfirmed. Reiser will make his series debut in this week’s episode titled “The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies” which drops on Friday. The 8-episode season is set to conclude on July 8. Amazon renewed the series for a fourth season last week. The Boys gives insight into what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential...
NFL
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Review: An Intimate and Beautifully Bizarre Third Outing

In the seemingly endless glut of superheroes on the big screen and on the small screen, The Umbrella Academy has always found its way to stand out from the pack. While the series doesn’t disappoint in delivering impressively choreographed action and a specific brand of humor, one of the key elements that have always stood out to me was the characters themselves. It’s not the only superhero property as of recently to have successful character work (just look at what James Gunn did earlier this year with Peacemaker) but The Umbrella Academy has always been able to find success in making the audience relate to every single one of its larger than life characters. It’s always been the superhero story for the true misfits in life and that’s what makes it so damn special.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Arrow' to 'The Punisher': 10 Best TV Shows For the Darker Side of Superheroes

Superhero tv shows have grown increasingly popular over the last decade, and in recent years the darker side of the superhero world has helped to heighten that popularity significantly. Whether it be long-running series like Arrow or shorter ones like The Punisher consisting of only a couple of seasons, the more gritty and gory side of heroes and villains only continues to blossom.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Rutherford Falls' Season 2 Review: Ed Helms Is Back, But Michael Greyeyes & Jana Schmieding Steal the Show

“People love a redemption story. Well, a white redemption story.” When people look back at the wonderful series that is Rutherford Falls, a show overflowing with great lines, this will be one of the many that stand out. Delivered by a consistently great Michael Greyeyes as the tactful Terry, it could be far-too-easily forgotten as being a quick little joke among the litany of one-liners that make the show so endlessly funny. However, it is also so much more than that as it cuts through both the show’s own story and narrative conventions writ large. A playful pillorying of how we expect stories like this to go, it is more than just a wink to the audience. Rather, it becomes a sharp thesis statement that the show delicately unravels over the course of Season 2. It all manages to leap above the high bar set by the first, landing on something both raucously funny and reflective. Each joke is packed full of meaning that explodes into interesting places that never fall into any tropes, pushing back against our expectations to great comedic effect. Sharp writing ensures it remains as refreshing as ever, reaching new comedic heights that challenge the form itself.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Riverdale': Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Riverdale. Life is rough on The CW’s Riverdale, that’s for sure. Headed into the final episodes of the sixth season, the gang is facing off against an immortal being — Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) — who seeks to bring about the apocalypse. This is something that Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) has already seen, along with several of Percival’s failed attempts, with her ability to travel backward and forward in time. Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has continued her search into the Trash Bag Killer, who has gotten far too close for comfort over the last several episodes, all while dealing with the unresolved trauma of her father grooming her to become a serial killer as a child. What a world. But, putting aside the world-altering plots and serial killer schemes, one of the most exciting aspects of the new season has been watching Betty and Archie (KJ Apa) give their romance a real chance after waiting years for this to finally come to fruition.
TV SERIES
Collider

'JumpStart': CBS Developing Series Based on Comic Strip With Wayne Conley Writing

CBS is turning to the world of comic strips for a new comedy series. JumpStart, the long-running strip from Rob Armstrong about a Black family living in Philadelphia, is being adapted to series at the network as a multi-camera comedy with Wayne Conley (The Best Man) writing, per Deadline. Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment is producing the sitcom in collaboration with CBS Studios.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dark Winds’ On AMC, Where A Navajo Tribal Policeman Deals With Dangers Both Criminal And Supernatural

The late Tony Hillerman wrote 18 books featuring the characters of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, so whoever adapted them to television has lots of source material to work with. It’s been adapted for the screen a few times, most notably a PBS miniseries and a film starring Lou Diamond Phillips and the recently-departed Fred Ward. But the new AMC series Dark Winds holds a lot of promise, simply because the person playing Leaphorn, Zahn McClarnon, seems to be a perfect fit for the role.
TV SERIES

