Philadelphia Phillies closer Corey Knebel was evaluated for shoulder tightness over the weekend, but returned to the mound on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins. The appearance didn't go as planned however, as the 2017 All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers was roughed up for three runs (0 earned) on one hit and two walks and didn't retire any of the four batters he faced as he took with the loss.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO