ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Torrential downpours cause flooding problems around New Orleans

By John Murphy,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Vehicles became trapped and a water rescue took place as heavy rain flooded parts of New Orleans on Friday, and some places received almost 5 inches of rain over a six-hour period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190Uec_0g79QVxa00

Heavy rain over the past two days has led to flooding across streets in New Orleans, with more than 5 inches of rain being reported in some areas in just 12 hours.

As of 1:30 p.m. local time Friday, dozens of streets around New Orleans were flooded, according to Streetwise New Orleans. Heavy rain began in New Orleans East around 6 a.m. Friday and lasted well into the afternoon hours.

A vast majority of major drainage pumps in New Orleans East were functional, according to nola.com. However, the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board's (S&WB) system is only designed to keep up with an inch of rainfall in an hour followed by a half-inch every additional hour.

Much of New Orleans sits 5 to 10 feet below mean sea level, making the city more prone to flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em5MK_0g79QVxa00

"All pumps in New Orleans East, where street flooding is occurring, are working but the rain has outpaced the system's capacity to pump the water away," S&WB spokesperson Grace Birch told nola.com.

Nearly five inches of rain had fallen at Lakefront Airport, located about 6 miles northeast of downtown New Orleans. About 4 miles to the northeast of New Orleans, a water rescue took place while vehicles were stalled, according to a National Weather Service spotter report. Flooding was also reported around the University of New Orleans at around 11 a.m. local time.

The New Orleans Fire Department told people to avoid the Seabrook Bridge area due to severe flooding in the area on Friday. The Seabrook Bridge connects the Gentilly neighborhood in New Orleans with New Orleans East, including Lakefront Airport.

Multiple vehicles were stalled with water covering the road just to the northwest of New Orleans. Water was also covering almost a quarter of a mile near Kenner, Louisiana, with one side having around 6-12 inches of standing water.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

To the southwest of New Orleans, water was overflowing from the canal and roads were flooded near Camelia St in New Orleans East, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mjgit_0g79QVxa00

A waterspout was spotted over Lake Pontchartrain near the Lakeview neighborhood as a severe thunderstorm moved over the area just before 9 a.m. local time. The waterspout could be seen from the West End of New Orleans, according to nola.com.

Many streets remain closed around New Orleans East, according to Fox 8. More than 23,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 2 p.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.US. At 8 p.m., more than 12,000 in Louisiana were still without power.

Multiple flash flood warnings were issued in southeastern Louisiana throughout the morning and afternoon on Friday as widespread showers continued across the state. A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Jefferson and West Central Orleans Parish until 3:15 p.m. local time.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Wind damage in Kenner

The Dinosaur Adventure is at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center June 11th and June 12th. Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish. DOTD leaders were joined by other officials to celebrate the start of construction on the LA 44/LA 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish. Coast...
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
cenlanow.com

Body of man missing in Mississippi River found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River. Coast Guard officials said they were searching for Howard Brown, 45, who was last seen without a lifejacket on the river. They said the man went missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 8 after his boat took on water near Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - High winds from an unconfirmed tornado damaged parts of Kenner tonight. Damage was reported in the Gabriel subdivision. There is also damage south of the neighborhood toward West Esplanade. Several witnesses say they saw a funnel cloud. More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish lost...
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Water Board#National Weather Service#Streetwise New Orleans
Black Enterprise

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Hell Freezes Over in Bywater

“I’m from Louisiana, and growing up, my grandmother was always throwing around that phrase ‘a snowball’s chance in hell.’”. Hence the name for a now-growing pandemic pop-up, Chance in Hell SnoBalls, explained co-founder and co-owner Kitten. She and her spouse Lou (both go by first name only) had been a long-time burlesque performance duo, touring the world’s stages for over a decade, when the pandemic hit and all their shows got canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Four men shot on Tulane Avenue Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured four men early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Scott Street. Investigators say the four victims arrived at the hospital on their own. We are told...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
wbrz.com

WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish. Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it...
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

Family of man missing in Mississippi River speaks out; search suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing man. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 54-year-old man last seen without a lifejacket on the Mississippi River, according to Coast Guard officials. Authorities identified...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy