The crypto market has now declined to one of its lowest points in two years as bitcoin and others have fallen, and this has struck fear in the hearts of investors. Due to investors being too scared to put any money in the market, the prices of the digital assets such as Bitcoin continue to fall. As the chart bleeds red, there are no doubt numerous things that are going through the minds of investors right now. But one question trumps others; is it time to buy the blood in bitcoin?

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO