Smith Township man accused of killing next-door neighbor appears in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The case against a Smith Township man, who is accused of killing his next-door neighbor, is moving forward.

Bryce Tacy waived his preliminary hearing in Washington County Friday. This means the case against him is moving forward.

Police say he shot and killed his next-door neighbor, Jerry Anderson, while Anderson was mowing his lawn.

When he walked out of court today, he refused to answer any of our questions.

His next court date is in August for his formal arraignment.

