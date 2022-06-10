ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Smith Township man accused of killing next-door neighbor appears in court

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The case against a Smith Township man, who is accused of killing his next-door neighbor, is moving forward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of Washington County man who was killed while mowing his lawn speaks out

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot, killed by neighbor while riding lawn mower, Washington County DA says

Bryce Tacy waived his preliminary hearing in Washington County Friday. This means the case against him is moving forward.

Police say he shot and killed his next-door neighbor, Jerry Anderson, while Anderson was mowing his lawn.

When he walked out of court today, he refused to answer any of our questions.

His next court date is in August for his formal arraignment.

