ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

hardgraft Fast Track Passport Wallet holds 2 passports, 2 credit cards, and flight tickets

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make your time in an airport more seamless with the hardgraft Fast Track Passport Wallet. It has enough capacity to hold 2 passports, 2 credit cards, and even flight tickets. This way, you’ll have all your travel essentials with you to prevent misplacing anything important. Plus, you won’t have to check...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gadget Flow

DexShell DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves work with touchscreens to keep you connected

Get rid of soggy hands and stay connected and warm with the innovative DEXFUZE Waterproof Drylite Gloves by DexShell. Totally waterproof, windproof, and breathable, they keep your hands comfortable no matter how chilly it is. Featuring the DEXFUZE technology, these lightweight dexterous gloves have a 3-bonded-in-1 fabric construction. This includes an ergonomic outer shell, a seamless-knit luxurious merino wool glove inner, and a high-performance Porelle insert. Not only that, but this engineered glove technology ensures there is zero movement between the glove layers. So it avoids the liner slippage hassle that occurs with sewn-in membrane inserts. Furthermore, they also come with a touchscreen design. So you maintain cozy digits as you text in cold and wet conditions without cumbersome bulk.
APPLE
Gadget Flow

Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones deliver mixes that consistently translate well

Bring your favorite songs to life with the Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones. Similar to near-field monitors, they remove your room from equation to provide high-quality sound. Moreover, these headphones boast a durable, lightweight chassis with machines aluminum and spring steel. In fact, the premium leather earpads promote comfort and luxury for all-day listening. The Audeze MM-500 also delivers next-level performance in pro audio. So whether you’re listening to an album or indulging in gameplay, this music accessory will have a big part to play. Designed in collaboration with award-winning producer Manny Marroquin, these headphones provide an accurate frequency response powered by udeze’s patented innovations for unparalleled audio. Overall, experience clarity and depth like never before with the Neodymium N50 magnet type.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float lets you and friends relax on water

Gather with friends this summer with the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float. Measuring 10′ in circumference and with the ability to hold up to 900 lbs, it’s the must-have beach accessory. Moreover, this party float utilizes military-grade PVC skin to withstand collisions, bumps, and scrapes. It also includes a BVA traction pad to minimize slips when it’s time to dive into the water. Furthermore, enjoy a cold beverage while basking in the sun thanks to the KULA Landing. This feature provides easy access to your drinks. All the while, transporting the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic is easy with the BOTE’s grab handles. This means no more numb fingers while you’re taking it from your car to the beach. Overall, become the perfect host this summer with this flotation accessory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Hide & Seek leather wallet includes RFID protection and a hidden coin pouch

Receive card security with the Bellroy Hide and Seek leather wallet. Featuring RFID protection, it reduces the transmitted signal of your cards to limit money or identity theft. Moreover, this leather wallet also has a practical design, enabling you to take it everywhere without the bulk. For example, it includes 4 quick-access card slots, so you can always retrieve your card in a rush. Furthermore, it features a hidden coin pouch and flat bill section for carrying around cash, too. It can also accommodate over 12 cards, so you can have everything you need to hand. Finally, the Bellroy Hide and Seek, which is available in 9 colors, comes in 2 sizes—85 mm or 95 mm tall—to fit any international bill size.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Gadget Flow

Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3 is handcrafted and protects your earbuds

Keep your earbuds in excellent condition with the Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3. Handcrafted with care, each case varies from the other and features sewing on either side. And this AirPods Gen 3 accessory grows more beautiful over time thanks to the leather materials. Moreover, it’s sleek and thin to remain pocket-friendly and suitable to carry around with you. But that doesn’t mean it’s flimsy, as it protects your buds from scratches and dents. Best of all, it provides easy access to the charging port and controls and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. In fact, you can easily see the charging light, adding convenience when it’s time to power your buds. Finally, it’s available in Black or Tan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack emulates the back shape for a comfortable fit

Carry your laptop and other important items safely with the Herman Miller–Inspired Hiking Backpack. Designed for city commuters, hikers, and campers, it has a robust, waterproof exterior to haul any load. Moreover, its structure resembles the back shape, making it highly comfortable to wear for extended periods. It features a solid exterior structure—similar to the Cosmo chair—to provide protection from accidental bumps if it contains any breakable materials. Furthermore, this hiking backpack boasts lightweight aesthetics, making it practical for hiking. In fact, it includes a lumbar pad and a ventilation system to keep you cool during your travels. Meanwhile, the hip belt provides ample support when you’re on your adventures. Finally, it’s available in cool blue, pristine brown, and light grey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Fast Track#Crowdfunding#Android Apps#Passport
Gadget Flow

Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat includes a cable holder for a clutter-free workstation

Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount provides a floating charging experience

Tidy up your workstation while charging your devices with the LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount. Offering a minimal design, you can adjust it at your preferred height for better posture while you work. This allows you to position the screen of your iPhone 12 or later to watch videos and engage in videoconferences. Moreover, this ergonomic wireless charging mount enables you to power up to 3 devices—iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch—at the same time. All the while, you can enjoy a clutter-free workspace without it taking up any desk space. Furthermore, this device ensures that you never have to leave the house without a low battery again. Overall, it’s an elegant workspace must-have without having any dangling cables on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Cleer Audio ARC wireless earbuds has an earhook flexible hinge design for a secure fit

Enjoy comfort while listening to music with the Cleer Audio ARC wireless earbuds. Sporting a flexible hinge design, they won’t fall out of your ears during vigorous exercise. Plus, they don’t cover the ear canal to channel audio directly into your ears. As a result, you can enjoy your audio while maintaining spatial awareness for improved safety while running near traffic. Moreover, these wireless earbuds feature a 7-hour battery life and include convenient touch controls. This means you can adjust volume, skip tracks and play, pause, and ends calls while on the move. Furthermore, the Cleer Audio ARC delivers high-quality audio fueled by the 16.2-mm neodymium drivers that emit sound toward your ears. Finally, they’re available in 2 neutral colors: Light Gray and Midnight Blue.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium has a 5’’ HD touch screen with livestreaming

Keep tabs on your baby with the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium. Unlike other baby monitors, this gadget doubles as an interactive viewer for parents and an entertainment tablet for infants. This 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for monitoring your baby while also entertaining them. In fact, the tablet mode includes videos, educational games, and stories all curated for babies and toddlers. Moreover, this parent and baby gadget features a 5″ HD touch screen that offers remote, tilt, and pan functions. It also offers livestreaming and has a protective bumper and a flashlight. Best of all, with a room-temperature sensor, 2-way talk, and infrared night vision, for clarity and convenience. Finally, use the app to watch prerecorded videos, set up smart scheduling, and more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection includes enhanced version of the brand’s gadgets

Celebrate Elgato’s 10th birthday with the Elgato Anniversary Edition Collection. This series includes enhanced gadgets including the Stream Deck Pedal—the first Stream Deck with hands-free control. There’s also the Key Light Mini—a portable LED panel that makes you look amazing in the studio and in the streets. Additionally, the Wave and Stream Deck have enhanced features. In particular, each gadget consists of 2 beautifully fresh designs: pink and blue or black and white. Finally, the HD60 X has a completely new look that’s the perfect fit for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Overall, enhance your gameplay and setup with this unique series that has everything you need. Get your hands on this limited-edition collection, perfectly designed with avid gamers in mind.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones feature a 40 mm driver combined with comfort

Listen to music for up to 38 hours nonstop with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. Sporting a wireless design with a high-quality exterior combined with a metallic brand logo plate, you’ll be proud to wear the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX. Moreover, they feature a powerful 40 mm driver paired with AptX and AAC code. So you’ll hear deep, low bass with clear mids and highs. These over-ear headphones also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones that cancel out unwanted background noise. In fact, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology enhances vocal clarity. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode to hear approaching vehicles and environmental sounds without pausing your music. Finally, they’re available in 3 colors—beige, blue, and black—and connect to 2 devices simultaneously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light offers ultra-quiet cooling & lamp beads

Perfect photoshoots and videos wherever with the SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light. It adopts COB high luminescence efficiency integrated with surface light source technology to provide the best environment for photographers. Moreover, it features high-quality lamp beads to ensure the accuracy and stability to complement any photoshoot. The SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light also emits 52,800 lumens within 1 meter for plenty of light. Above all, with an extensive temperature range of 2700–6500K, you can adjust how warm or cool you want the light source to be. Additionally, this light offers multiple light effects: Flash, Lightning, Paparazzi, Party, Flame, Breath, Fireworks, TV, and more. Overall, it’s suitable for an array of projects, including livestreaming, video production, photography, and videography.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Brewista Smart Scale II measures down as low as 0.1 grams & has a water-resistant coating

Simplify brewing coffee at home with the Brewista Smart Scale II. It features excellent accuracy that can measure down as low as 0.1 grams for incredible precision. Moreover, the Brewista Smart Scale II offers a silicone pad with a water- and temperature-resistant nano coating, making it perfect for overcoming spillages and accidents in the kitchen. This works perfectly with the protective cover that prevents any liquid or crumbs from damaging the scale’s mechanism. Meanwhile, it can hold up to 70 oz. of ingredients. It also includes 6 different modes (5 for espressos and the additional mode for manual). Furthermore, this kitchen accessory features additional helpful functions such as auto tare, auto time, and auto off. Finally, the LCD display provides clear readings in grams or ounces.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument helps you to navigate on waters with ease

Plot your paradise with the Garmin GHC 50 marine autopilot instrument. It allows you to control your boat with confidence. The Garmin GHC 50 features a 5″ touch screen interface with a bright display for easy navigation with a simple touch. In fact, the display is sleek and has an edge-to-edge glass design. Moreover, this marine autopilot instrument lets you share settings with your Garmin MFDs and bring your integrated system to life. There are also many ways to connect to your autopilot from the Garmin Marine Network to wireless connectivity. Furthermore, its seamless integration aligns perfectly with your GPSMAP chartplotters to create a stunning look that’s easy to follow. Overall, receive all the information you need for your adventures like GPS speed, heading data, remaining distance left, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad powers your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone

Power multiple devices at the same time with the UNIQ Aereo Mag 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. Suitable for your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, it keeps all of your gadgets in 1 central place while ensuring they’re always fully charged. Moreover, this 3-in-1 wireless charging pad supports Nightstand mode for Apple Watch. This allows you to read notifications and see the time at glance. The UNIQ Aereo Mag is also compatible with MagSafe and includes secure magnetic attachments. This enables it to provide a stable, reliable charge of up to 15 watts for iPhone 12s. Most impressively, it delivers a 40% charge in just 30 minutes. Finally, this charger sports a sleek design to not take up much room on your bedside table or workstation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro A28 multiroom speaker is compatible with AirPlay 2 and multi-person usage

Feel like movies and songs are playing live in your living room with the Audio Pro A28 multiroom speaker. It provides multi-person usage and is compatible with AirPlay 2 to stream contact from your Apple device to the speaker. Moreover, this multiroom speaker features a 1″ textile dome and 1 4.5″ woofer for cinematic sound indoors. As a result, it’s a great addition to connect to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or a wired connection. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A28 is compatible with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for easy set-up. Available in white or black it has an elegant design that’ll suit any home setup without taking up much room. In fact, it measures 238 mm tall and 150 mm wide. Overall, upgrade to this speaker for room-filling audio.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy