hardgraft Fast Track Passport Wallet holds 2 passports, 2 credit cards, and flight tickets

Tidy up your workstation while charging your devices with the LINESTAND ergonomic wireless charging mount. Offering a minimal design, you can adjust it at your preferred height for better posture while you work. This allows you to position the screen of your iPhone 12 or later to watch videos and engage in videoconferences. Moreover, this ergonomic wireless charging mount enables you to power up to 3 devices—iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch—at the same time. All the while, you can enjoy a clutter-free workspace without it taking up any desk space. Furthermore, this device ensures that you never have to leave the house without a low battery again. Overall, it’s an elegant workspace must-have without having any dangling cables on your desk.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO