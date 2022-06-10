ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

John Rollins is pulling double duty, playing and announcing at the RBC Canadian Open

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgwWY_0g79JSzW00
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

On June 7, Nate Lashley withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open, opening the door for John Rollins to tee it up just outside of Toronto this week. But he isn’t just playing St. George’s Golf and Country Club, he still has a day job.

Rollins showed up Thursday morning, microphone in hand, and announced PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. But, once it was time to warm up, he changed into his golf clothes and headed to the range.

His opening round was impressive, mixing three bogeys with three birdies for a Thursday even-par 70.

On Friday, Rollins struggled, eventually signing for an 8-over 78. Despite the disappointing showing, he went right back out on the course for another stroll around St. George’s, this time with a microphone.

Canadian Open: PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+

The 46-year-old has three PGA Tour wins on his resume, the latest coming at the 2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Phil Mickelson logs yet another U.S. Open disappointment, but on Monday for a change

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Over three decades, fans of Phil Mickelson have become accustomed to his shortcomings at the U.S. Open. There’ve been three solo second-place finishes, a trio of ties for second, and a couple fourths, each failed tilt at the National Open—30, in all—making its own fibrous contribution to his scar tissue. Not since the rain-plagued 109th Open at Bethpage Black has Mickelson authored one of his disappointments on a Monday, but he got it out of the way at the 122nd Open before most fans were even on the grounds at The Country Club.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Open tee times: The 8 most interesting first and second round pairings, ranked

The 2022 U.S. Open is taking place this week at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma. and there are no shortage of storylines heading into the start of play on Thursday. Leading the way, of course, is the LIV Golf tour and the players, like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who took the dirty money to play in the Saudi-based golf league. All the LIV players have been suspended by the PGA Tour but are currently allowed to play in the majors because the Tour has no control over majors.
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Rbc#The Rbc Canadian Open#Pga Tour Live#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Former Georgia WR Isaiah McKenzie performs with NFL Players Choir on America's Got Talent

Former Georgia wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, currently with the Buffalo Bills, is known as the “Human Joystick” because of his speed, elusiveness and shiftiness. His versatility is what makes him such a weapon on the football field. He can catch the ball downfield or behind the line of scrimmage. He is a dangerous returner and a threat in the wildcat formation.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup favorites over back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning

The Stanley Cup Final get underway Wednesday (June 15), as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to turn their title repeat into a three-peat. Standing in their way is the Colorado Avalanche, a team that is averaging over 4.5 goals per game and swept two opponents in the postseason. This is shaping up to be an incredible series, and one that is high-scoring and thrilling to boot.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm on giving back the U.S. Open trophy, feeling sorry for Jay Monahan, concern for the Ryder Cup and why he's all in on the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm didn’t enjoy having to ship the U.S. Open trophy back as his year-long custody of the silver double-handled winner’s prize came to an end. While Rahm noted that he feels less pressure at the majors since capturing the U.S. Open and he desperately wants to defend his title and bring the trophy back home to Scottsdale once again, he spent most of his pre-tournament press conference answering questions about the ongoing conflict between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf Series.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DP World Tour opts not to punish LIV players (for now); could it partner with LIV or strengthen 'strategic allegiance' with PGA Tour?

Could the DP World Tour play a pivotal role in the future direction of men’s professional golf?. As first reported by Golf Digest, the circuit, which has long played second fiddle to the PGA Tour, is reportedly debating whether to take the next step to strengthen its “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour or jump into bed with LIV Golf.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jersey numbers announced for incoming UNC freshmen

With UNC basketball’s 2022 recruiting class all set to be on campus by the end of this week, that means we are one step closer to the college basketball season. Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel will on be on campus for the first time this week, joining fellow member of the class of 2022 Will Shaver, a power forward who enrolled early at UNC in the spring. According to InsideCarolina, the jersey numbers for the four freshmen have been finalized and are as follows: Trimble: No. 0 Washington: No. 13 Shaver: No. 21 Nickel: No. 24 North Carolina’s 2022 class was ranked No. 17 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Edel Golf launches new SMS Irons

Edel Golf’s “no outliers” philosophy toward equipment development is on full display with the new SMS Irons. With a significant focus on fitting—something that separates Edel from the competition—the irons feature weighting technology that is designed to help improve a golfer’s game based on their swing, not the typical static norms you’ll find in most irons.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy