How to Pin Multiple Instagram Posts to Your Profile

Instagram star, comic, author, chess champion and model Elsa Majimbo has signed with IMG Models and WME.
IMG Models will look to build Majimbo’s portfolio of work through global editorial coverage and fashion, beauty and lifestyle endorsements. And WME said it will amplify her voice, which in part comes through the megaphone of around 2.5 million Instagram followers, in non-scripted, scripted TV, film, speaking engagements and books.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Your Rich BFF' Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WMEMeta Plans for Larger VidCon Presence Amid Growing CompetitionChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive)
“Joining IMG Models and WME makes sense, because...
