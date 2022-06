Jeff Bezos is giving $10 million more to Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry so that the institution can expand its Center for Innovation, named for the Amazon founder. The Bezos Center for Innovation opened in 2013 with a $10 million donation from Bezos. At the time it was the largest contribution to the museum in its 59-year history. The aim was to empower visitors, especially young people, to discover their own passion for innovation though the center’s exhibits and programs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO