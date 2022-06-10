ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Players & HC React to Walton-Penner Group's $4.65B Purchase

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unB2v_0g79EeF300

How does the locker room and coaching staff feel about the Broncos suddenly being under new ownership?

It's a new era for Denver Broncos football. Not only do the Broncos have a new(ish) general manager (George Paton) and a brand-new head coach (Nathaniel Hackett) and quarterback (Russell Wilson), but the team will be under new ownership for the first time since 1984.

Based on historical precedent, it's a positive harbinger for the Broncos' future .

The Walton-Penner group — helmed by Walmart heir Rob Walton — has emerged victorious in the bidding process for ownership of the Broncos. Setting a new North American record, the Walton-Penner group will pay $4.65 billion to acquire the Broncos.

The team is undergoing a true sea change, and for the boys on the boat's deck, it can be a little trepidatious — the illusory feeling of control (or lack thereof), or the waters of the status quo suddenly shifting. Taking the temperature of the locker room, how have the Broncos' players reacted to the sale of the team, and what are their thoughts and insights on the Walton-Penner group?

We got some feedback from a few players this week as the Broncos continue their offseason training program at UCHealth Training Center.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TdeP_0g79EeF300

Garett Bolles | LT

Bolles is always quite positive and glowing when asked about anyone associated with the Broncos and it was no different with regard to the Walton-Penner group. However, Bolles' standard remains the Bowlen family, which he believes the new ownership group will do right by.

"The Walton-Penner group are going to come in here and take what the Bowlen family has done and just continue to run with it and build it," Bolles said. "I’m looking forward to all the amazing memories and all the amazing things that we are going to do and accomplish, both on the field and off the field.”

Bolles, and, ostensibly, his fellow players, sense that Walton is genuinely excited for the opportunity to helm the Broncos at the very top of the organization. After still-acting CEO Joe Ellis addressed the players and communicated a direct message from Walton to the team, it seemed to amp everybody up.

"You can just tell by the message that he (Ellis) shared how excited Mr. Walton is," Bolles said. "And you see what that man has done with Walmart. You talk about what a great organization that is and a phenomenal store that has grown worldwide. It’s crazy what that man has done and now he can come in here. He’s excited because he loves football, and he wants to be a part of football. He wanted to put his time into football where he wanted to buy us. It just goes to show you what kind of things he wants to do, and the things that he wants to change. We’re looking forward to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5pep_0g79EeF300

Patrick Surtain II | CB

Surtain is a young guy still figuring out his way in the NFL. Although his response wasn't the most erudite, he seems genuinely energized by the Walton-Penner group's purchase.

"I think it’s a great momentum going forward for our organization," Surtain said. "I’m very excited for it.”

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8zmm_0g79EeF300

Brandon McManus | K

Even though he's a specialist, McManus is viewed as a leader in the Broncos' locker room, mainly because he's the team's players' union rep and was recently placed on the NFLPA's executive committee. His take on the Walton-Penner acquisition is one that other guys will look to as a compass to help forge their own opinions.

"To me, it’s been great now to get some clarity," McManus said. "Any business structure is great when you have someone in place to lead and follow, and someone for our top executives to lean on. With Rob [Walton] and the Walton-Penner group coming in here, I’m excited to have some direction. I know from their business standards the accountability that they’ll have at the top, and they’ll hold everyone to it to get us back to the winning ways that I’ve been hoping to get to.”

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIyrQ_0g79EeF300

$4.65B? 'Great Value'

McManus also gave his estimation of the value of the Walton-Penner group's unprecedented purchase of the Broncos.

“I’d say $4.65 billion was a ‘great value’ that they got the team for (laughing)," McManus said with a smile. "That’s the nature this business is going. In [2018] the [Carolina] Panthers sold, and this is more than double. Baseball used to be America’s game, but I don’t think it’s anywhere close now. Football prints money, and it’s going to continue. The salary cap continues to go [up], the TV rights continue to go [up]. Gambling is just getting started. The values of these teams are going to continue to skyrocket, I believe.”

Walmart.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3AyZ_0g79EeF300

Nathaniel Hackett | HC

Hackett's remarks about new ownership immediately preceded the official news of the Walton-Penner group's acquisition, but by then, reports had spilled the beans . Hackett was well aware that the Broncos had been sold and offered up a politically savvy comment.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s one of those things—it’s my job to get the team ready, teach systems, teach them to come together as a team and get them better at football," Hackett said. "I know that’s a huge, huge deal but for us. It’s about winning, no matter who is going to own the team. I’m excited and I think that everyone who’s been a part of it is excited to have them become part of the Denver Broncos. We’ll see where it goes."

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rob Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Walton Penner Group#North American
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s absence from the team’s OTAs and voluntary workouts was a concerning development for the fans, particularly amid stalled contract talks with the team. The Ravens have said that they tried to engage in contract extension talks with Jackson, who represents himself, though general manager Eric […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Stephen A Smith says Tyreek Hill must stay off the weed

Stephen A Smith, the king of content, is at it again on First Take. His latest on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is everything. Hill had quite the weekend, as the first episode of his podcast discussed his exit from Kansas City, and why he was grateful to no longer be on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly toying with the idea of using running back Tony Pollard at wide receiver this season. He has been getting some reps at wideout during OTAs. Pollard apparently is totally fine if he has to make the change: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: "I’m open to anything […] The post Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Larry Brown Sports

Son of Falcons legend announces his college decision

The son of an Atlanta Falcons legend announced his college decision on Monday. Jamal Anderson, whose father is former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, announced that he is committed to Clemson. The younger Anderson is a linebacker and rated as a four-star recruit. He chose Clemson over Florida, Penn State,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their running back room heading into next season. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are bringing back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal. McKinnon spent the 2021 season with the Chiefs and was mostly used as a reserved back. He finished...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season. It's unclear what NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Calls Out Ron Rivera: NFL World Reacts

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has largely been praised for his handling of the Jack Del Rio situation. But another coach that Rivera once worked with, Jeff Fisher, wasn't a fan. In a recent interview, Fisher said he was "disappointed" in Rivera for the statement he released admonishing Del...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy