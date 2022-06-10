Broncos' Players & HC React to Walton-Penner Group's $4.65B Purchase
By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
4 days ago
How does the locker room and coaching staff feel about the Broncos suddenly being under new ownership?
It's a new era for Denver Broncos football. Not only do the Broncos have a new(ish) general manager (George Paton) and a brand-new head coach (Nathaniel Hackett) and quarterback (Russell Wilson), but the team will be under new ownership for the first time since 1984.
The Walton-Penner group — helmed by Walmart heir Rob Walton — has emerged victorious in the bidding process for ownership of the Broncos. Setting a new North American record, the Walton-Penner group will pay $4.65 billion to acquire the Broncos.
The team is undergoing a true sea change, and for the boys on the boat's deck, it can be a little trepidatious — the illusory feeling of control (or lack thereof), or the waters of the status quo suddenly shifting. Taking the temperature of the locker room, how have the Broncos' players reacted to the sale of the team, and what are their thoughts and insights on the Walton-Penner group?
We got some feedback from a few players this week as the Broncos continue their offseason training program at UCHealth Training Center.
“It’s one of those things—it’s my job to get the team ready, teach systems, teach them to come together as a team and get them better at football," Hackett said. "I know that’s a huge, huge deal but for us. It’s about winning, no matter who is going to own the team. I’m excited and I think that everyone who’s been a part of it is excited to have them become part of the Denver Broncos. We’ll see where it goes."
