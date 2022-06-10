ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Park and Rec announces free fitness week, outdoor yoga and boot camps

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend Park and Recreation District said it’s kicking off summer with a free fitness week. It’s also launching some new programs and bringing back an old favorite. BPRD‘s Summer Kickoff Free Fitness event will run June 13-19. It will have more than 35 free fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness...

▶️ Think Wild – COCC partnership helping students and wildlife

A collaboration between veterinary technician program students at Central Oregon Community College and Think Wild, a local nonprofit that operates a wildlife hospital in Bend, is proving to a tremendous success for all involved. COCC students Heaven Rodrigues and Taylor Madrigal are receiving the type of hands on learning experience...
BEND, OR
▶️ Native toxic mushrooms could attract dogs: How to protect your pet

With all the rain arriving in Central Oregon, mushrooms are starting to pop up. If you own a dog, you’ll need to know which fungi isn’t fun for your pet. “For dog owners, you need to just know they’re out there and they’re out there in great numbers this year because of our weather,” said Julie Hamilton the president of the Central Oregon Mushroom Club.
BEND, OR
OAS Fundraiser Featuring Bob Weir & Wolf Bros at Hoodoo Ski Area Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports) Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is excited to announce the return of Bigstock! This year we are featuring Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers. Traditionally a private event, we are now opening up this amazing event to the public. Bigstock Fundraiser is a domestic nonprofit...
BEND, OR
▶️ Juneteenth events in full swing this week from Bend to Prineville

Local Juneteenth celebrations are expanding throughout Central Oregon, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Sunday, June 19th marks the first Juneteenth since being recognized as a county holiday in Deschutes County, but you will find events in more places than just Bend this year. “Most of the...
BEND, OR
▶️ Juneteenth event kicks off in Prineville

The Father’s group wanted to help spread more outreach about Juneteenth throughout the High Desert. Tuesday night the group stopped to celebrate in Crook County. “It’s real independence day,” said The Father’s Group executive director Kenny Adams. “It’s when everyone in the United States was free and that is definitely something to celebrate.”
PRINEVILLE, OR
Badlands Hair Studio offers free haircuts for LGBTQ+ youth

On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., Badlands Hair Studio in Bend opened their doors to local young people in need of a fresh new ‘do’. The free haircut event for LGBTQ+ youth, called the ‘Gender Free Haircut Club’, was hosted through the Dresscode organization. “The...
BEND, OR
RV Inn Style Resorts breaks ground in Estacada

New RV resort park to bring outdoor enthusiasts to Estacada, Milo McIver State Park Estacada will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, June 1, to celebrate the beginning of development. RV Inn Style Resorts is a company based out of Vancouver Washingtons, which offers 15 unique and high-quality RV parks throughout Washington and Oregon. The groundbreaking brought a large group of the company including the businesses CEO Matt Gagliasso, co-owners Mike and Denise Werner, members of the City of Estacada and the company's sasquatch inspired mascot. Estacada's park...
ESTACADA, OR
▶️ Memorial clay pigeon shooting tournament raising money for scholarships

More than 4,000 shots were fired safely Sunday at the Redmond Rod and Gun Club in honor of John Melville. He passed at age 20. Melville was an avid shooter who enjoyed practicing at the club. His family decided a clay shooting tournament that raises money for college scholarships was a good way to remember him.
REDMOND, OR
Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Molalla rodeo plaque vanishes, reappears

The Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque for Clay O'Brian Cooper disappeared in late April, but was later foundTowards the end of April, something disappeared from Molalla. Fortunately, sharp eyes and a good heart would see it return. A Molalla Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque, one of many imbedded in the sidewalk concrete of downtown Molalla, came up missing. The plaque had been donated by Tracy Cox in memory of her late husband Robert, who was big fan of rodeo star Clay O'Brian Cooper. That plaque was imbedded just south of the "saw shop" on Molalla Avenue. Most people involved thought the plaque was long gone, but that wasn't the case. Before a week was out, Kevin "Odie" Slate showed up with the plaque in hand. Turns out, he'd found it upside down in a drain gutter just down the street from where the plaque had originally rested. The plaque, completely undamaged, we reattached to its resting place in downtown Molalla. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
▶️ Sunday reads: Central Oregon stories from the past week

Missed out on some of the great stories around Central Oregon this past week? Here’s a quick look at some of the things happening around the region covered by Central Oregon Daily News storytellers. Central Oregon Book Project compiles stories of the region from 20 authors. A new book...
BEND, OR
▶️ Bend recognizes Juneteeth as official holiday

The City of Bend is recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday for the first time, the city announced Tuesday. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was declared a federal and state holiday last year. Since it falls...
BEND, OR
Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE
More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy

The latest round of wet storms in a cool, rainy late spring was sending rivers and creeks rising Saturday across the Northwest and on the High Desert, where Tumalo Creek and the Deschutes River near Bend were running high, swift and muddy. The post More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Deschutes County presented criteria for next landfill

Knott Landfill in Bend is filling up with less than 10 years to find a replacement. Criteria for exploring 12 potential areas was presented to Deschutes County Commissioners Monday night. “All the waste goes to Knott Landfill,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone. “That’s going to be filled up at...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

