Last year, when The Post and Courier's Uncovered project detailed a flurry of questions swirling around former Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey’s deal with Awendaw to mine sand on a 300-acre park site, we urged the town to press for a full accounting of what went wrong. So we're pleased to see the town has worked toward doing just that, most recently filing a lawsuit against that Mr. Summey's company, Jackson Development, to try to get answers.

AWENDAW, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO