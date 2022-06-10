ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC bar brings ethics charges against Rudy Giuliani over election fraud claims

By Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed
CNN
 4 days ago
The attorney discipline arm of the DC Bar has brought a case against Rudy Giuliani for pushing unsubstantiated election fraud accusations in a Pennsylvania federal court on behalf of Donald Trump after the 2020...

MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rails against Barr and Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing

Hours after the Jan. 6 committee said it had uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, Trump lashed out at the panel’s primetime presentation. In posts Friday on his fledgling social media platform Truth Social, Trump downplayed...
POTUS
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Indicted Proud Boys members allegedly sent a slew of damning texts

Five members of the Proud Boys extremist group were charged with seditious conspiracy on Monday. The Justice Department alleges the men aided last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to stop certification of the 2020 election results. Reported texts among the indicted members make their apparent goal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

