OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sylika Camacho watches her kids while simultaneously working from home now. But before she got into the digital design world, Camacho was a teacher for nearly a decade. “You know they don’t do it for the money. They definitely don't do it for the money, but they do it for the love they have for the kids,” Camacho said.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO