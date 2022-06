Being haunted by the ghosts of our past can sound a little cliché at times, but when there’s not much of your personal future left, all one can do is reflect. And when you crossed a lot of moral lines, betrayed former allies beyond the pale of forgiveness, deceived your masters, and worked for the murderous American CIA regime in Afghanistan during the war-torn 1980s, the specters of your various sins are going to eventually catch up with you. Add a layer of fragile mortality to it all—aged characters looking back at what they wrought with much regret, and realizing they don’t have much time remaining— and you’ve got all the ingredients of a terrific story about remorse, setting things “right,” and the darkness encroaching around what’s left of your light.

