Summer 2022: Your Guide To The Ultimate Minnesota Waterfall Road Trip!

By Paul Shea
 4 days ago
The kids are barely out of school for the year, and your already looking for ways to keep your kids entertained. Why not take a family road trip to check out what some have called the 'ultimate waterfall' road trip up in Northern Minnesota. Not many would think of...

Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
mprnews.org

Rising Rainy Lake threatens environmentalist Ernest Oberholtzer's historic retreat

For more than a month hundreds of homeowners have frantically built sandbag walls around their homes on Rainy Lake to try to hold off record-setting floodwaters. But sandbags are of no use on Mallard Island, a tiny sliver of granite about two miles from the mainland at Rainy's eastern end, near the town of International Falls. Some of the buildings there are now submerged in several feet of water, including one known as Cedar Bark House.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat Too Long In Minnesota

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Next Weather: Rainy Start To Wednesday; Heat Wave Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987. Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year. Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85. Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity. Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
MINNESOTA STATE
It Was the Hottest Day in Rochester in…About a Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s in many areas. Record high temperatures may be experienced in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
