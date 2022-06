Northwest Iowa — With the high temperatures we’ve been having and those that are forecast for this week, some spots in some northwest Iowa roadways have become hazards. On Sunday, a pavement buckling incident occurred south of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory message about the issue just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon and advised motorists to drive with caution, especially in that area.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO