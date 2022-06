Mayor Margot Garant has responded to concerns about seating availability at Port Jefferson train station. The village mayor believes the issue of seating availability cannot be divorced from public safety. “We were getting a lot of complaints about the homeless population,” Garant said. “They were using the off and on ramps and sleeping in them. And our ridership — whether it was people from Port Jeff Station or Port Jeff village — they were complaining to us about the safety at that time of getting on and off the train, especially in the early mornings and in the evening hours.”

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO