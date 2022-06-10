ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse.

The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and prevents any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The group has more than 600 members in Texas.

The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The latest challenge was brought by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of PFLAG National.

"That families will be protected from invasive, unnecessary, and unnerving investigations by DFPS simply for helping their transgender children thrive and be themselves is a very good thing," said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. "However, let's be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn't be happening in the first place. PFLAG National and our chapters throughout Texas remain committed to ensuring every transgender Texan is safe, empowered, and can thrive."

A judge in March put that order on hold after a lawsuit brought on behalf of a 16-year-old girl whose family said it was under investigation. The Texas Supreme Court in May ruled that the lower court overstepped its authority by blocking all investigations going forward.

That lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott's directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as "child abuse." The Texas Department of Family and Protective Service has said it opened nine investigations following the directive and opinion.

Abbott's directive and the attorney general's opinion go against the nation's largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions filed in statehouses nationwide.

This only makes sense if it’s something medically necessary. It should never be ok for a child to simply decide to change sex

CBS DFW

Digital license plates now available for commercial vehicles in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Digital license plates are now available for commercial vehicles in Texas.  Eligible commercial fleet owners now have the option to put a digital license plate on the back of their vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles."Texans rely on commercial vehicles for the safe and efficient movement of goods and services that are crucial to supporting the state's economy" said TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia. "Offering digital licenses plates to commercial fleets is part of our ongoing commitment to streamline and modernize motor vehicle services." The vehicle must already be registered in Texas to qualify for a digital license plate and an additional $95 administrative fee is applied to the digital license plate order.  The license plate, manufactured by Reviver, first appeared on vehicles in California in 2016 as part of a pilot program. In 2016, a battery-powered version of the license plate was launched. 
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Caterpillar leaves Illinois after decades to relocate to Texas

Caterpillar, the producer of iconic yellow construction and mining equipment, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, effectively ending its century-long history calling the state of Illinois its home. The machinery producer said the move is in its "best strategic interest," without citing what benefits it will gain...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Senator John Cornyn says he hopes bipartisan agreement for legislation could pass Senate next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - After striking a deal on a bipartisan agreement over the weekend, Senator John Cornyn said Monday that he hopes the Senate can turn the framework into a bill by the end of the week and have it pass the Senate next week. "I believe that the principles that we came up with will save lives," Cornyn said. "To me, that is the ultimate goal."  The framework seeks to improve gun safety, mental health and school security following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Pot Decriminalization Is More Popular Than Abbott

The survey, conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler, found that 84 percent of Texans support cannabis legalization at a medicinal capacity, while 60 percent would push for recreational use. The issue appears to be largely nonpartisan. Ninety-one percent of Democrats, 74 percent of Republicans, and 85 percent of...
sachsenews.com

Abbott calls for legislative action

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The committees are charged with...
UVALDE, TX
