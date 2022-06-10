4 Covid-19 Patients Hospitalized in San Angelo Friday
SAN ANGELO – There were 147 patients diagnosed with in San Angelo with confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last seven days according to the San Angelo Health Department.
The weekly Covid-19 report also shows four patients in the hospital with Covid infections Friday.
Below is the weekly COVID report:
Weekly COVID-19 report: 6.4.22-6.10.22
Total cases over last seven days: 147
- Saturday: 29 cases/3 hospitalizations
- Sunday: 11 cases/3 hospitalizations
- Monday: 11 cases/4 hospitalizations
- Tuesday: 28 cases/6 hospitalizations
- Wednesday: 23 cases/6 hospitalizations
- Thursday: 19 cases/8 hospitalizations
- Friday: 26 cases/4 hospitalizations
