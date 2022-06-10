4 Covid-19 Patients Hospitalized in San Angelo Friday

SAN ANGELO – There were 147 patients diagnosed with in San Angelo with confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last seven days according to the San Angelo Health Department.

The weekly Covid-19 report also shows four patients in the hospital with Covid infections Friday.

Below is the weekly COVID report:

Weekly COVID-19 report: 6.4.22-6.10.22

Total cases over last seven days: 147

Saturday: 29 cases/3 hospitalizations

Sunday: 11 cases/3 hospitalizations

Monday: 11 cases/4 hospitalizations

Tuesday: 28 cases/6 hospitalizations

Wednesday: 23 cases/6 hospitalizations

Thursday: 19 cases/8 hospitalizations

Friday: 26 cases/4 hospitalizations

