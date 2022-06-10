ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

4 Covid-19 Patients Hospitalized in San Angelo Friday

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHEcl_0g78uFnf00

SAN ANGELO – There were 147 patients diagnosed with in San Angelo with confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last seven days according to the San Angelo Health Department.

The weekly Covid-19 report also shows four patients in the hospital with Covid infections Friday.

Below is the weekly COVID report:

Weekly COVID-19 report: 6.4.22-6.10.22

Total cases over last seven days: 147

  • Saturday: 29 cases/3 hospitalizations
  • Sunday: 11 cases/3 hospitalizations
  • Monday: 11 cases/4 hospitalizations
  • Tuesday: 28 cases/6 hospitalizations
  • Wednesday: 23 cases/6 hospitalizations
  • Thursday: 19 cases/8 hospitalizations
  • Friday: 26 cases/4 hospitalizations
Name 6.10.22_weekly_covid-19_report.png Copyright Name 6.10.22_daily_positive_graph.png Copyright
Name 6.10.22_hospitalization_graph.png Copyright

Comments / 0

San Angelo LIVE!

July 3 Concert and Fireworks Set for San Angelo's River Stage

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo LIVE! presents “A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks” on July 3, 2022 at the Bill Aylor, Jr. Memorial RiverStage. The festivities are part of the second annual event called A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks hosted by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. will host.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Top-rated burger joints in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the time of the year to fire up the grill once again but some days it’s just too hot outside, so here is a list of the top-rated burger joints in San Angelo according to Google. Starting strong with a 4.5 rating with 2.6k reviews is Twisted Root Burger Co. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Heat Advisory in Effect But Not As Hot in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Afternoon high temperatures in the Concho Valley will once again reach above 100 degrees Monday and a Heat Advisory is in effect but it will be noticeably cooler than the weekend. The high temperature in San Angelo Saturday was 107 degrees and the high Sunday afternoon...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Pickup Slams Into Tom Green County Sheriff's Office in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – There were some scary moments for law enforcement officers in the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon after a pickup slammed into the building in downtown San Angelo. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Sgt. Solsbery, the driver of a white...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Public Input Wanted on Proposed New $332 Million Solar Farm

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday will hold a public hearing to take comments from the public on a planned $262 million solar energy facility and a $70 million battery storage facility in western Tom Green County. Angelo Solar, LLC is requesting a tax abatement for the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
