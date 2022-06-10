ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mike Sanford gives thoughts on Colorado’s QB situation in The Athletic

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

New Colorado football offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has a unique task ahead of him with rebooting the Buffaloes’ scoring machine.

Although QB Brendon Lewis returns as the incumbent starter, Sanford said he’s looking forward to an “awesome competition” ( h/t The Athletic ) between B-Lew and J.T. Shrout, who was injured for the entirety of 2021. Sanford may not have been around Lewis last year but after a few months of looking at film and getting to know him, he gave high praises:

“I just love that he was able to fail at times in 2021 and basically he kept his composure, he kept his poise,” Sanford told The Athletic’s Doug Haller . “That’s the development and growth of a quarterback — how you deal with failure.”

Shrout, meanwhile, was a limited participant during spring ball . However, Sanford saw just enough to be impressed with his demeanor and physical attributes:

“He’s got incredible care factor, He has tremendous intensity. He’s got plus-plus-plus arm talent, and I think he has sneaky athleticism.”

Round two of the Lewis-Shrout QB battle is just beginning.

