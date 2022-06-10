Giants make 4 Es, 2 by Estrada, in sloppy 4-2 loss to Rox
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-2 to take two of three from the Giants.
San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.Avalanche focus on being ready for final opponent
Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season. Austin Gomber allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Alex Colomé pitched a one-hit ninth for his third save in four chances.
