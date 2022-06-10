ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Efforts to ban Congressional stock trading stall

By Hannah Brandt
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m40rM_0g78qhSj00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks has stalled despite the bipartisan momentum behind it.

Between special briefings and influential votes, Congress has inside information about the stock market and potential power to move it. That’s why some lawmakers introduced legislation to stop members from trading stocks.

Vaccine rollout for kids under 5 ready to launch as soon as shots get approval

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., introduced one of the House bills. She believes Democratic leadership is intentionally stalling the legislation .

“Which I think is unfortunate,” Spanberger said. “They’re certainly not listening to the calls of their members of Congress saying we want to do better.”

Her bill does have support from both parties. She believes it’s crucial to build trust and have transparency in Congress.

“We have briefings, we have meetings, we take votes that really could help inform us about the movement of the stock market or votes that could move the stock market,” Spanberger explained.

Here are the House Republicans who broke with the party on guns

Similar efforts are also frozen in the Senate. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is behind one of the bills on the issue.

“The American people should be able to expect that when people come to Congress – they’re focused on the people’s business, they’re not focused on moneymaking,” Hawley said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., thinks the frozen progress is just part of the negotiation process.

“Little bit of an effort to look at the bills and maybe take the best of each and combine them because there are multiple proposals,” Kaine said.

Kaine believes the Senate will vote on the issue eventually. But Hawley is skeptical about the chance of getting something done.

Lawmakers play blame game on inflation as they search for solutions

“There’s actually not a lot of support because elected officials don’t want to have to give up their financial interests and they don’t want to have to give up their stock holdings,” Hawley said.

Still, both Sen. Hawley and Rep. Spanberger say it’s a priority they’ll keep pushing for.

“I’ll continue to agitate but it might just be that we have to have new leadership before these bills can come to the floor,” Spanberger said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

House leaders optimistic for Senate bipartisan gun reform bill

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — With the latest announcement on a bipartisan gun reform bill, lawmakers weigh in on whether it is enough. “The bill in and of itself is going to save thousands of lives. I have no doubt about that,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. House leaders say they are encouraged by an announced deal […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Person
Tim Kaine
WDVM 25

Loved ones of Smithsburg shooting victim speak out

It has been almost one week since three people died in a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Md., and loved ones of the victims are beginning to speak out. Taylor Toms, the girlfriend of 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace, said she felt led to share more about Wallace in the wake of his death.
SMITHSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Fed set for largest rate hike in decades

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the biggest interest rate hike since 1994 on Wednesday after an alarming inflation report and a stock market meltdown upended the central bank’s plans.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Politics Federal#Congressional#House#Democratic#Republicans#American
WDVM 25

Community gathers to pay tribute to shooting victims

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing. The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time. “The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to […]
WDVM 25

Are Americans considering eco-friendly burial options?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2022 results of Choice Mutual Insurance Agency‘s annual survey on burial preferences show a potential shift away from cremation and toward natural burial. The survey reached 1,500 people in the US, ages 18 and older. According to the survey, cremation preferences decreased from 44% in 2020 to 37% in 2022. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDVM 25

WV is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ takes center stage in second Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign director Bill Stepien and a Georgia-based U.S. attorney President Donald Trump weighed firing are among those who will testify Monday as the Jan. 6 committee works to show how the former president forged ahead with plans to remain in power despite being “told again and again that he didn't have [the] numbers to win.”
POTUS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy