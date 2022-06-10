ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

An Outdoors-Ready “Olive Green” Appears On The Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low SE

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile overshadowed in ubiquity by other propositions from the NIKE, Inc. empire, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low continues to boast a cult-like following. Recently, the trail-ready silhouette emerged in a mix of outdoors-inspired olive green,...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Air Jordan 1 Low Creates A Playful Scenery Through Its Stitching

Kids-exclusives releases are nothing rare as far as Nike is concerned, but rarely are they as playful as this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low. Decorated with stitching of all colors, the shoe displays a grander scenery on an otherwise unassuming backdrop. Emulative of the sky, the leathers are clad in...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Is Clad In Shades Of Red And Pink

A contemporary reimagining of a former hardwood staple, the Nike Blazer Low Jumbo has slowly added to its catalog over the course of the past few months. And this newest pair, unlike the ones before, does much more than switch up the color of its Swoosh. Here, “Dark Beetroot” dresses...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Light Bone”

Earlier this month, the Air Jordan 37 was leaked in great detail: we not only received a first look at the shoe but also a layout of its technical specs, from the carbon fiber shank to the double stacked Zoom. And today, just a little over a week thereafter, detailed images of the silhouette’s “Light Bone” colorway have surfaced.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Mountain#Olive Green#Acg#Nike Inc Empire#Nike Acg#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This Nike Waffle One’s Swoosh Is Made With A Woven Fabric

Now that the adidas Samba has quickly become the “shoe of the Summer,” it seems many have forgotten about the Nike Waffle One. Still, though, the silhouette continues to put out progressively more interesting colorways, going as far to replace its usual Swoosh with one made of a woven textile.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red”

Red-colored sneakers and the being formerly known as “Kanye West” have been a match made on Earth for decades. And while the 45-year-old creative has kept his ruby-colored adidas Yeezy propositions to a minimum, he’s changing that on June 17th. Teased over the last few months, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Nods To Growing Nail Art Community

Much of Nike’s earliest ads for the Air Force 1 Low relied on creating an aeronautical narrative around the sneaker. Despite the shoe firmly grounded on concrete, we’ve seen it floating in air and in outer-space. This upcoming release looks back on that story with this “Clouds” edition, covering in a white and sky blue with a patterned Swoosh logo mimicking the fluffy clouds in the atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Union LA x Nike “Un-Cortez” Set For June 21st Release

In unveiling its latest collaboration with Nike, Union Los Angeles delivered a powerful message centered around a key phrase: “We haven’t been credited for most of our sh*t”. The Nike Cortez is just one example of how regional trend in pockets of the inner city became a global fashion phenomenon, even though it never intended to be. Union is bringing the Cortez back to its street origins, presenting the silhouette completely reconstructed with colors, materials, and patterns that don’t stray from its roots while simultaneously introducing a refreshed concept.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Jacquemus Reveals Nike Air Humara LX Collaboration, A Blend Of The ACG Terra Humara And Pocket Knife

Last month, Simon Porte Jacquemus officially announced a collaborative capsule with Nike, further broadening the American sportswear brand’s growing catalog of creative partners in the world of high fashion. Revealing a set of athlete gear inspired by the early days of ACG among others, Jacquemus teased his footwear offering via an imprint of the shoe outsole in the sand.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Dress The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Certified Fresh

Recently, “Certified Fresh” has been stamped on a number of Air Force 1s. And besides this shared logo hit, the pairs have gone in entirely different directions, the latest opting for a brown-dominant colorway and Jewel Swooshes. Said Jewel is tinted a dark black, matching the adjacent branding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blue Ribbon SB Appears In New Blue/Yellow Colorway

The Nike Blue Ribbon SB — otherwise referred to as the BRSB — is the line-up’s newest model, sporting a design that borrows cues from the Cortez. And in the case of this upcoming pair, that’s not all the silhouette draws inspiration from, as now UCLA’s signature colors are on display.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy 500 High Returns In Brown And Grey

Last seeing the light of day in September of 2021, the adidas Yeezy 500 High will make its rare return later in 2022 in a brand new brown-based colorway. Once again sticking close to neutral, earthy shades, the Yeezy brand is ready to delegate this new colorway for a Fall 2022 release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 GS “WNBA”

Save for the “Girls That Hoop” make-up that dropped back in February, girls-exclusive Air Jordan 5s have been few and far between this year. And there’s only one other colorway expected to join 2022’s Spring/Summer catalog: the “WNBA.”. An unofficial nickname given for the palette’s...
BASKETBALL
WWD

Ralph Lauren Unveils 2022 Wimbledon Uniforms

The support staff at Wimbledon will be well dressed again this year, thanks to Ralph Lauren. For 17 consecutive years, the company has been the Official Outfitter of The Championships, Wimbledon in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and has dressed the chair umpires, line umpires, ball boys and girls. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Centre Court in its current location on Church Road in southwest London where the club is located.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy