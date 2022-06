Proponents of a ballot question involving gig economy workers face an uncertain political path foward after the state's highest court struck down the measure. The ballot question would have let Massachusetts voters decide whether to classify rideshare and food-delivery drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, while also shielding companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from liability following accidents. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court tossed out the ballot question in a unanimous ruling, saying it combined two distinct policy issues. The Massachusetts Constitution requires ballot questions initiated by citizen petition to only address topics that are inextricably linked.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO