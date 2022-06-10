ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

SUPPORT LOCAL PERFORMERS: Tucson Hip Hop Awards 2022

KGUN 9
 4 days ago

Live performances, Award Ceremony, Bloggers, Red Carpet and Much...

www.kgun9.com

Marie Claire

The Instagram Guide to Tucson, Arizona

Tucson might be best known for its spectacular hiking trails and natural beauty, but the city offers much, much more. Tucson is the first city in the United States to be recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy; it also offers inspiring modern art galleries and is home to the country’s most renowned health resort. For star-studded nights, the dark skies around Tucson make for exceptional stargazing. Visiting during shoulder season is ideal for mild weather and a blooming Sonoran desert, but if you can handle the heat, the summer brings discounted rates and less crowds.
globalphile.com

Where to Eat and Drink in Tucson, AZ

Tucson is experiencing a boom in great restaurants and getting excellent reviews. In 2016 it was the first city in the country to be named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. This according to local sources was based on its agriculture heritage, its thriving food traditions and culinary distinctiveness. The Sonoran hot dog and using the fruit of the prickly pear cactus in locally produced beer are good examples. I am always glad to try new spots on my annual trips to the area and have a list that I am checking off each time I visit. My top recommendations include:
Entertainment
Phoenix New Times

Chris Bianco and Don Guerra Bring Home James Beard Awards to Arizona

The James Beard Awards, arguably the most prestigious accolades in the culinary realm, are back after a two-year hiatus. The awards were abruptly canceled in 2020 amid concerns of a lack of diversity and allegations against some nominees, coupled with COVID-19’s impact on the food world. The James Beard Foundation took time to audit the awards, which have now returned with the 2022 theme "Gather for Good."
PHOENIX, AZ
Community SaddleBrooke

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.
TUCSON, AZ
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Chicago to Tucson

If you're up for an adventure featuring scenic forests, beautiful national parks, memorable cities, and diverse landscapes littered with iconic attractions, then a road trip from Chicago to Tucson is perfect for you. The 1,750-mile road trip from Chicago to Tucson takes 25 hours of continuous driving. Passing through Springfield,...
CHICAGO, IL
AZFamily

$1,500 reward offered for person who shot javelina with arrow near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State officials are looking for the person who shot a javelina north of Tucson and is offering a reward. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the javelina was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face. Oro Valley police officers saw the poor animal on Monday evening, and it was humanely euthanized, Game and Fish said. “This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” regional supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a statement. “It’s unclear when the javelina was initially wounded, so there’s no way to know how long it suffered.”
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Announces Director of Tucson Water

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega, with concurrence from the Mayor and City Council, has named John P. Kmiec as director of Tucson Water. Director Kmiec is a longtime water leader in Arizona. His career spans four decades, with an emphasis on water resource management, utility leadership, and addressing water quality challenges for the Tucson community.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Extreme heat returns to southern Arizona before monsoon relief arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once again, heat is building over the desert and will have us feeling extreme heat before monsoon kicks into gear to finish the week. Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect Thursday as highs climb over 110° in Tucson and to nearly 115° in the deserts to the west.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon brings increasing temps and moisture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon brings a boost in heat and moisture!. Heat will be the main weather story today and tomorrow, then increasing moisture and storm chances late Thursday through the weekend. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Thursday from 10 AM to 9 PM. Monsoon moisture will begin to...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Former Amphi basketball standout Jackson Ruai dies in automobile accident at age 21

Jackson Ruai always expressed himself on the basketball court with his flamboyant personality, which included wearing different colored shoes, engaging in good-natured trash talking and celebrating openly after scoring. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to ask Ruai about enjoying himself on the court, always flashing his familiar smile,...
TUCSON, AZ

