SUPPORT LOCAL PERFORMERS: Tucson Hip Hop Awards 2022

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State officials are looking for the person who shot a javelina north of Tucson and is offering a reward. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the javelina was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face. Oro Valley police officers saw the poor animal on Monday evening, and it was humanely euthanized, Game and Fish said. “This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” regional supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a statement. “It’s unclear when the javelina was initially wounded, so there’s no way to know how long it suffered.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO