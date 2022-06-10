“Tech Purple” Accents Dress This Newly-Released adidas Forum 84 Low

Click here to read the full article. Even if you aren’t familiar with American Optical, you likely known the brand’s work. It’s frames were JFK and Malcolm X’s favorites, they co-starred with Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver and, like Omega’s Speedmaster, were the first instrument of their kind to make it to the moon. The homegrown, handmade eyewear maker may have faded into obscurity but now it’s back and ready to reclaim its heritage.
Even in the American Optical’s mid-century heyday, the brand was already over a hundred years old. In 1833, jeweler William Beecher began crafting silver spectacles and...
