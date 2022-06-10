ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Tech Purple” Accents Dress This Newly-Released adidas Forum 84 Low

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to cop a pair of adidas Forum 84 Lows, there are now a number of options available to you, including this newly-released “Tech Purple” colorway. The above-mentioned hue, which...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Light Bone”

Earlier this month, the Air Jordan 37 was leaked in great detail: we not only received a first look at the shoe but also a layout of its technical specs, from the carbon fiber shank to the double stacked Zoom. And today, just a little over a week thereafter, detailed images of the silhouette’s “Light Bone” colorway have surfaced.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red”

Red-colored sneakers and the being formerly known as “Kanye West” have been a match made on Earth for decades. And while the 45-year-old creative has kept his ruby-colored adidas Yeezy propositions to a minimum, he’s changing that on June 17th. Teased over the last few months, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Bone” and “Onyx” Restocking June 20th

Despite being widely-considered as “played out,” the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 continues to play an important role in the sneaker industry. On Monday, June 20th, the being formerly known as “Kanye West” and his Three Stripes family are set to reissue the Boost-cushioned model in straightforward “Bone” and “Onyx” styles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Is Clad In Shades Of Red And Pink

A contemporary reimagining of a former hardwood staple, the Nike Blazer Low Jumbo has slowly added to its catalog over the course of the past few months. And this newest pair, unlike the ones before, does much more than switch up the color of its Swoosh. Here, “Dark Beetroot” dresses...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Waffle One’s Swoosh Is Made With A Woven Fabric

Now that the adidas Samba has quickly become the “shoe of the Summer,” it seems many have forgotten about the Nike Waffle One. Still, though, the silhouette continues to put out progressively more interesting colorways, going as far to replace its usual Swoosh with one made of a woven textile.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Headlines This Week’s Best Releases

In 2022 thus far, the sneaker releases were as plenty as the first half of the year was quick. And now that Summer is finally here, we can finally take a breather; our wallets, however, are not entirely safe, as there are still a couple standouts sprinkled throughout the season.
APPAREL
Robb Report

The All-American Maker of JFK and Malcolm X’s Iconic Sunglasses Is Back

Click here to read the full article. Even if you aren’t familiar with American Optical, you likely known the brand’s work. It’s frames were JFK and Malcolm X’s favorites, they co-starred with Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver and, like Omega’s Speedmaster, were the first instrument of their kind to make it to the moon. The homegrown, handmade eyewear maker may have faded into obscurity but now it’s back and ready to reclaim its heritage. Even in the American Optical’s mid-century heyday, the brand was already over a hundred years old. In 1833, jeweler William Beecher began crafting silver spectacles and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

G-Dragon’s PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 Surfaces In Black/White Colorway

Following not long after his release from the Korean military, G-Dragon joined Nike for his first high profile sneaker collaboration. And this Air Force 1 — entitled “PARA-NOISE” — was just the start of a budding relationship, which soon ushered in not just a sequel but also the artist’s own signature sneaker, the Kwondo 1.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The adidas Forum 84 Low Delivers A Unique Mix Of Collegiate Navy And White

Adidas has continued to drop a steady flow of Forum Lows, often playing around with both familiar and atypical color blocking. This pair, which recently hit digital and physical shelves, leans much more towards the latter, as it blends Collegiate Navy and white in interesting ways. The above-mentioned blue sees...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

New Balance’s “Selected Edition” Trim Features A Multi-Colored 1500

The “Selected Edition” by New Balance promises premium deliveries of footwear arranged together by the brand’s highest specifications. Already touting the Made In UK quality, this choice tier is an NB lover’s dream, and this latest offering of the 1500 model exemplifies the high standards held by the brand’s biggest fans.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Nods To Growing Nail Art Community

Much of Nike’s earliest ads for the Air Force 1 Low relied on creating an aeronautical narrative around the sneaker. Despite the shoe firmly grounded on concrete, we’ve seen it floating in air and in outer-space. This upcoming release looks back on that story with this “Clouds” edition, covering in a white and sky blue with a patterned Swoosh logo mimicking the fluffy clouds in the atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jacquemus Reveals Nike Air Humara LX Collaboration, A Blend Of The ACG Terra Humara And Pocket Knife

Last month, Simon Porte Jacquemus officially announced a collaborative capsule with Nike, further broadening the American sportswear brand’s growing catalog of creative partners in the world of high fashion. Revealing a set of athlete gear inspired by the early days of ACG among others, Jacquemus teased his footwear offering via an imprint of the shoe outsole in the sand.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” Set For March 11, 2023 Release

With dozens of Air Jordan releases still left in 2022, handfuls of retros have already been teased and all-but-confirmed for 2023, among them, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement.”. Scheduled to launch as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the upcoming sneakers follow in the steps...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Heritage Green And Orange Appear On The Nike Blue Ribbon SB

A curious recollection of Nike’s past, the Nike SB Blue Ribbon – aka the Nike BRSB – bridges the gap between skateboarding and the brand’s historic Cortez running shoe. Featuring all the elements key to the Cortez’s design, the BRSB infuses skate-ready sensibilities while offering a modern take on one of the most recognizable silhouettes in the annals of sneakers.
APPAREL

