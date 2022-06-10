ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father and son Roger and Bradley Stockton tragically die in Isle of Man TT crash with race’s death total now at five

By Dave Fraser
 5 days ago
FATHER and son Roger and Bradley Stockton have tragically died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT - with the controversial festival's death toll now standing at five.

The pair, from Crewe, passed away following an incident at Ago's Leap during the second lap of Friday's second sidecar race - having finished eighth in Monday's first attempt.

Father and son Roger and Bradley Stockton have died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT Credit: Alamy
Roger and son Bradley sadly passed away in the accident Credit: FACEBOOK/ABP MOTORSPORT

They become the fourth and fifth racer's to die at the Isle of Man TT this year.

They also join Cesar Chanel in dying after a crash at Ago's Leap - with the French racer being declared dead following a shock mix-up, when team-mate Olivier Lavoral was originally said to be the who had died.

Roger, 56, was an Isle of Man TT veteran, but son Bradley, 21, was taking part in his very first race.

An official statement read: “With a deep sense of sorrow, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Roger Stockton, 56, and Bradley Stockton, 21, from Crewe, Cheshire were both killed in an incident on the second and final lap of the second Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The incident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the lap.

“Roger and Bradley were father and son, and driver and passenger respectively."

The statement continued: “Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today’s race marking his 20th TT race start.

“He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event.

"In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father.

“2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

The Stocktons follow Chanal and two others in dying at the festival in recent days.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow passed away following a crash in practice last week.

And Northern Irish racer Davy Morgan suffered fatal injuries following an incident on Monday.

ACCIDENTS
