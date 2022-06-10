ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Food Network’s Dish That Defines Iowa is All Sorts of Wrong

By Johnny Marks
 5 days ago
Okay... we need to have a discussion with non-Midwesterners. Or, maybe some Midwesterners, too. Certainly the city slickers. What are those tall, skinny green stalks growin' away in all those fields along the road?. You said "corn", right? Mhm. Yep, it's corn. But what kind of corn? How many...

Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full list of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ inductees into the College Football Hall of Fames

A pair of former Iowa Hawkeyes recently found their names included on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Iowa tight end Dallas Clark and Hawkeye offensive tackle Robert Gallery were listed on the National Football Foundation’s ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. Of course, Clark finished his career in 17th place on Iowa’s career receiving list with 1,281 yards on 81 receptions in his two seasons in Iowa City playing tight end. The Twin River Valley High School product from Bode, Iowa, helped the Hawkeyes to a share of the 2002 Big Ten title...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ school choice push worked in the primaries, ousting incumbents

Gov. Kim Reynolds put her weight into several Republican primaries for Iowa House seats, hoping to gain supporters for her education agenda. Her efforts paid off, and she made it clear Saturday the issue will be central to her campaign. “Ultimately, we’re going to make sure that every parent has a choice in their child’s […] The post Reynolds’ school choice push worked in the primaries, ousting incumbents appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
