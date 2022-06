Michigan State is putting in the work on the recruiting trail. Now, Mel Tucker and his staff are hoping for more good news this week. On Monday, Steve Wiltfong – Director of Recruiting for 247 Sports – revealed 4-star defensive lineman Vic Burley will be announcing his commitment on Wednesday, June 15. Burley has the Spartans on his list of 4 finalists alongside Clemson, Georgie and Tennessee.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO