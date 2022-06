Two suspects are in jail without bond after police say they shot into a vehicle in an attempt to kill the passengers. 19 year old Tayshawn Bethea and 34 year old Antoine Killings of Marion were arrested on June 9th and charged with a laundry list of crimes. Bethea also had an active bench warrant with the Marion Police Department for drug charges at the time of his arrest. Bond was denied for both men on attempted murder charges and was set at $23,750 surety bond for all other charges. The extent of the victims injuries is unknown.

MARION, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO