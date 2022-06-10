ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden Beach, NC

Crews respond to fire in Holden Beach home

 4 days ago

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville motor vehicle collision leaves two with serious injuries

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, Whiteville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision with injuries. The collision occurred in front of United Bank. A pick-up truck towing a trailer was stopped in the northbound travel lane to secure the trailer because it became unhitched...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Crews search ocean for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police searched for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon and through the evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Two seriously injured after a vehicle collision involving a trailer

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department responded to an accident at J.K Powell Boulevard that have placed two people in Columbus Regional Healthcare with serious injuries. The accident occurred in front of the United Bank, where the driver and passenger of the truck pulling the trailer were stopped...
WECT

Woman dies after being pulled out of water around Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water and Rescue responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, of two people being pulled in by rip currents. WECT spoke with Oak Island Water Rescue, and we have confirmed it was only one woman that was pulled out of the water.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Blueberry Festival

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Blueberry Festival returns to Burgaw this weekend. The festival is celebrating its 19th year in 2022, but returning in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Blueberries and Burgaw are near and dear to Pete Cowan’s heart. Cowan grew up...
BURGAW, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to reports of missing swimmer at 7th Avenue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Emergency crews were at 7th Avenue N for a missing swimmer operation. Lifeguards and Ocean Patrols performed a search by diving up and down in the area the swimmer was last seen, using a drone for an aerial view, and utilizing jet skis. They did this for about seven blocks, however, the tide was so rough that it made the search difficult.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

WECT

City of Wilmington announces plans for Fourth of July celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration will be held held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4. “This year’s event, Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration!, will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO),” city officials stated in a news release. “The program includes patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs. WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Juneteenth events in Southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Next Sunday will officially mark the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, highlighting the ongoing fight for equality in the black community. Last year, President Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Starting this week, there will be several Juneteenth events in our community. All of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach crews find missing swimmer’s body, say he helped save person from rip current

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning after washing ashore, according to authorities. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

EPA to announce PFAS health advisories at national conference in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory scheduled for Park Place Condominiums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory is scheduled for the Park Place Condominiums community off of Park Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. According to CFPUA, approximately 150 customers will be impacted by the advisory at 3600 – 3739 St. Johns Court. Crews will offset a water main to accommodate new stormwater piping in the area.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two homicide suspects from Charlotte were arrested in Leland on Monday, according to officials with the Town of Leland. According to a news release, Devion Brown, 20, of Charlotte, and Tasjah Williams, 22, of Monroe, both were taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Village Road and Fairview Road around 3 p.m.
WMBF

5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County, police say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are receiving medical care after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County afternoon. Marion Fire and Rescue was called to Main and Liberty Streets just after 2 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle wreck. Crews from Rescue 10, Engine 15, C101 and other volunteers...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WECT

National PFAS Conference opens Wednesday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National PFAS Conference begins Wednesday, June 15 in Wilmington, hosted by the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental and Health Effects of PFAS and Cape Fear Community College:. Conference events will be held in the Wendell Daniels Hall in CFCC’s Union Station Conference Center...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pender County deputy injured after vehicle hits deer

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer early Tuesday morning. According to the PCSO, the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call shortly after 3 a.m. when their patrol vehicle hit the deer in the 1700 block of NC Hwy 53 West.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

