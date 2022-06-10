Crews respond to fire in Holden Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Emergency crews were at 7th Avenue N for a missing swimmer operation. Lifeguards and Ocean Patrols performed a search by diving up and down in the area the swimmer was last seen, using a drone for an aerial view, and utilizing jet skis. They did this for about seven blocks, however, the tide was so rough that it made the search difficult.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO