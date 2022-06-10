ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

By Chris Cruise
 4 days ago
If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing...

