MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Scorching temperatures and high humidity have reached the Pittsburgh area, but people who work outside for a living didn't get a day off.Construction workers, landscapers and other outdoor occupations went to work with a heat advisory in place on Wednesday. It wasn't an easy day for landscapers. KDKA spoke with crews working in Moon Township with the sun beating down on them."We have 14 yards of black mulch we are going to have to lay down, the guys pulling weeds throughout bed lines," said Brian Daniel, a landscaper with Martin Lawn Services in Aliquippa.Martin Lawn Services...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO