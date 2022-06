Texas police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman found in the trunk of his car last month. Christopher Maldonado was apprehended Friday during a traffic stop by Texas City police and U.S. Marshals and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to harm (human corpse) in connection with the death by Angela Leean Mitchell. He also received an unrelated assault charge.

TEXAS CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO