Mastering the art of the long weekend trip works best when you know what you’d like to get out of the vacation. With a weeks-long getaway, you can leave the daily agenda open and flexible to explore, but with only 72 or so hours of wiggle room, it’s wise to go in with an intention (and probably a rough itinerary, too). This can be anything from wanting to visit a historic region with guided tours and museum visits to needing a destination where you can entirely disconnect from your devices. Creating these kinds of travel themes based on what you enjoy most will make choosing a location feel exploratory and customized — kind of like being your very own travel agent.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO