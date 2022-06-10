The Tiffany & Co. Exhibition Gala Fashion Looks Were Peak Celebratory Glamour

As you take a nose-dive into the summer season, brands are meeting you with exciting new pop-ups, new lines, and intriguing collaborations. The fashion news for June draws on the past, present, and future with overtones of new beginnings, expansions, and discoveries. Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition, for example, pulled out all of the stops to honor its 185-year-old history with an extensive exhibit in London and, at the same time, hired style muse Hailey Bieber to front its latest campaigns, like that of the Tiffany T Collection, released on June 13.
Comments / 0