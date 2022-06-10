The Tiffany & Co. Exhibition Gala Fashion Looks Were Peak Celebratory Glamour

Working from home caused us all to operate in new and different ways. For me I am writing from the corner of my Brooklyn bedroom, six inches away from the bed I sleep on, sitting on a stool. Is it an ideal work set up? Not really. But for a couple years this is what it needed to be. As a result I had a lot of neck and jaw tension and my posture became hunched over. When I decided to address the issue I went to see my acupuncturist and TCM practitioner Sandra Chiu, L.Ac. who has a studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn called Lanshin. Sandra has been my go-to for years and recently went viral with everyone's favorite TikTok BFF, Lizzo (here and here), wherein she taught her how to use a Gua Sha tool to get a more defined jawline through a series of reposts. Casual!

