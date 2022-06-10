ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Daniels is stepping down as president of Purdue University at the end of the year according to the school’s Board of Trustees. Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in Jan. 2013, at the conclusion...

Comments / 6

city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb issues Statement On Purdue University Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the announcement of President Mitch Daniels stepping down from Purdue University, Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following statement:. “My partner and friend, President Daniels, is part of a generation of proud Boilermakers who take small steps and turn them into giant leaps. Purdue University always has been a world-class institution with successful graduates spanning the globe, and Mitch has taken the university to even higher levels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Purdue Crop Chat Episode 36, Talking Weed Management With Dr. Bill Johnson

Purdue Professor of Weed Science Dr. Bill Johnson joins us for this edition of Purdue Crop Chat, a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. Dan and Shaun share what...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Former Indiana FFA State Officer Pushes for More Ag Attorneys

Sarah Correll has come a long way since she was a state officer with Indiana FFA in 2011-2012. She is now an attorney with Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. With the 93rd Indiana FFA State Convention running June 13-16, Sarah is strongly encouraging current members who are passionate about the ag industry to consider a career in agricultural law.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

“IN Indiana “ is the state’s new marketing slogan

“IN Indiana “ is the state’s new marketing slogan- but you’ll see more than those two words. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation, which oversees the state’s tourism efforts, has been trying to broaden Indiana’s focus to lure not just vacationers, but permanent residents. Governor Holcomb says past campaigns have been hampered by a lack of awareness of Indiana assets that Hoosiers just take for granted, from Brown County and the Indiana Dunes to local festivals. He says he’s been in meetings with leaders from other states or countries who are surprised to find out Purdue and Notre Dame are in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Governor Holcomb Proposes Returning $1 billion to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric Holcomb today announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers, following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year. Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). All...
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

C.J. Gunn earns MVP honors as Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky

C.J. Gunn ended his high school basketball career in style. Although he has already started working out with the team in Bloomington, the IU basketball freshman had one more prep obligation representing his home state in the annual Indiana All-Stars series against Kentucky. Gunn followed a 20-point game on Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Indiana governor plans additional tax refund for Hoosiers

This would give each Indiana resident a check for $225 on top of the already scheduled $125 refund. Indiana governor plans additional tax refund for Hoosiers. This would give each Indiana resident a check for $225 on top of the already scheduled $125 refund.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE

