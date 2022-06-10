Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

“IN Indiana “ is the state’s new marketing slogan- but you’ll see more than those two words. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation, which oversees the state’s tourism efforts, has been trying to broaden Indiana’s focus to lure not just vacationers, but permanent residents. Governor Holcomb says past campaigns have been hampered by a lack of awareness of Indiana assets that Hoosiers just take for granted, from Brown County and the Indiana Dunes to local festivals. He says he’s been in meetings with leaders from other states or countries who are surprised to find out Purdue and Notre Dame are in Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO