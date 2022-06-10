Local police continue crackdown on illegal marijuana
By Garrett Watts
The Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served multiple search warrants this month on properties throughout Jackson County. The first case was the culmination of a months-long investigation that it happened on May 25th in...
IDAHO - According to an update from the Orofino Police Department, 36-year-old Candi Chandler has been located and is in custody with the Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon along with 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson. Police say Chandler, who was reported missing on June 2 by her father, appears to have...
According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 12, 12:14 p.m., 3000 block Sherman Ave., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 12, 12:42 p.m., 2000 block Everett Ave., “result of trespass,” 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano charged with Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody and released.”
GRANTS PASS, OR - At approximately 7:29 p.m., Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department on Oregon responded after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. According to police, officers had already been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. When police arrived to the carjacking scene, they located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, fled the area in the stolen Ford Escape.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says it wants residents to get emergency alerts this week. That's because it's testing the alert system. It says two CodeRED tests are scheduled this week for Siskiyou County residents. The first occurs Tuesday, June 14 at 1 p.m., and the next...
Roseburg Police arrested a 60-year-old man Saturday night on multiple charges stemming from an alleged assault of a woman with a machete. RPD reports that a Roseburg man allegedly threatened to cut a woman with a machete. The woman reacted by grabbing the machete and reportedly suffered a severe cut on her thumb.
COQUILLE, Ore. - Investigators say Rebecca Elaine Reeves died from "blunt force trauma." District Attorney Paul Frasier revealed the finding Tuesday during a press conference to discuss the investigations into the deaths of 47-year-old Reeves on June 8 and 34-year-old Amber Townsend on June 11. Frasier expects the results of...
EAGLE POINT — On June 8, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team searched an illegal cannabis plants in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. Law enforcement found 5,038 plants inside eighteen greenhouses. OSP also detained five people and released them after...
For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.
