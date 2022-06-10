Veterans say renowned rehab program is now a minefield of drug abuse

San Diego Pride prepares for a safe celebration next month in the wake of recent threats against the LGBTQ community. Then, a rental subsidy for seniors at risk of homelessness was approved in the latest city budget. Next, some local police officers are using religious exemptions to avoid COVID testing. And, a group of San Diego high school students share their experiences hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail. They are bringing attention to the challenge faced by asylum seekers who risk their lives for freedom and opportunity in the U.S. Finally, the secretive nature of surf culture and social media clash as hidden surf breaks get more attention from Instagram photographers.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating their pride this month with parades and festivals across the country. Some of these celebrations have been disrupted with threats of violence by groups opposing the community. Over the weekend in Idaho, 31 men identified with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were...
Federal prosecutors in San Diego announced Tuesday that 26 people have been indicted for alleged drug smuggling and trafficking as part of a two-year investigation that led to the seizure of nearly 500,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from an investigation...
On Friday, two days after the San Diego Repertory Theatre announced it would be suspending all productions and laying off its entire staff, the cast of its recently closed show "The Great Khan" released a statement on social media alleging racism and misogyny at the 46-year-old theater. The statement, written...
Some San Diego police officers are refusing to take COVID-19 tests, saying they violate their religious beliefs. Meanwhile, more homeless people are being arrested in San Diego, after San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria came up with a more aggressive approach to get homeless people into shelters. Plus, two county supervisors want to hold gun manufacturers accountable for gun violence.
A group of San Diego high school students took a hike last week attempting to cover 100 miles to bring awareness to asylum-seeking immigrants. Their mission didn’t go exactly as planned, but KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us they got a lesson of a life time. A group...
So far this year, San Diego police have made eight times as many arrests for encroachment and illegal lodging — infractions largely directed at homeless people — compared to the same time last year, according to data inewsource obtained. In fact, the number of arrests for these crimes...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Chuck and Hannah Keels call themselves “cancer thrivers.”. Chuck is in remission from Stage 4 prostate cancer and Hannah is currently receiving treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer. Aside from railing against cancer, they accomplished another impossible feat: biking from San Diego to St....
Up to $500 a month in rental relief could soon be available for San Diegans at risk of homelessness. The San Diego City Council voted Monday to include the Housing Stability Fund in the city’s $5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget. The pilot project has enough money to cover...
SAN YSIDRO, California — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 22-year-old man suspected of trying to cross into California from Mexico with over 10 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside his motorcycle last week, the agency said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 6, officers stopped the rider...
(San Diego, CA) — More bike lanes are taking over San Diego streets and some residents and business owners are not happy about it. University Heights resident Susy Holts claims Mayor Todd Gloria is doing this despite months of pushback from residents in several communities. Crews from the City of San Diego were out early Tuesday morning, spray-painting curbs red as they add protected bike lanes to Park Boulevard. As a result, about 80 parking spaces will be eliminated. Some residents say they like the idea of being able to bike safely in the neighborhood. The Mayor’s Office says the bike lines were approved years ago after a review of public input.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue continue searching Wednesday for a person who became submerged underneath a sandbar in Mission Beach on Tuesday. Two other teenagers were rescued by lifeguards after they appeared to be in distress. At around 3:30 p.m., a lifeguard radioed for backup after spotting a...
A woman who drove an SUV over a man after he confronted her for beating a child in an apartment complex parking lot near the Lincoln Park neighborhood is slated to be sentenced next month to nine years in state prison.
June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonating a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stops in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.
Reward offered for arrest of suspect. The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station and San Diego County Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man suspected in a shooting. It happened on May 1 around 1:00 a.m. in the parking lot of 49’er Bar and Grill...
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described charges to which former deputy Richard Fischer pleaded guilty. A federal judge tentatively ruled Monday that a new trial will be held to determine how much money should be awarded to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies seven years ago.
A local scientist explains how we process numbers. Meanwhile, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday, to allow the county to sue gunmakers for deadly shootings. Plus, protected bike lanes in University Heights are causing controversy.
