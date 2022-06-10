Veterans say renowned rehab program is now a minefield of drug abuse

(San Diego, CA) — More bike lanes are taking over San Diego streets and some residents and business owners are not happy about it. University Heights resident Susy Holts claims Mayor Todd Gloria is doing this despite months of pushback from residents in several communities. Crews from the City of San Diego were out early Tuesday morning, spray-painting curbs red as they add protected bike lanes to Park Boulevard. As a result, about 80 parking spaces will be eliminated. Some residents say they like the idea of being able to bike safely in the neighborhood. The Mayor’s Office says the bike lines were approved years ago after a review of public input.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO