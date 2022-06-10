ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington Central's Troy Lane named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
In a vote that ended June 10, Dispatch.com readers selected the Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from May 30-June 5.

This week's winner is Pickerington Central sprinter Troy Lane.

Lane won the state title in the 100 in a state-record 10.25, won the 200 and ran on the 400 relay (with Ethan Pinkins, Kaleb Holloway and Xavier McCoy) that also took first as Central won the team title.

Lane received 60.6% of the vote and was followed by Grandview track and field athlete Collin Haj Abed (26.7%), Gahanna sprinter Camden Bentley (5.8%) and Beechcroft track and field athlete Jayden Douglas (5.1%).

Haj Abed, the runner-up, won state titles in the long jump (22-2 ¾) and 110-meter hurdles in 14.81.

Bentley won the state title in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, setting a state record (13.45) in prelims of the 100 hurdles. She also ran on the 800 relay (with Amryne Chilton, Keena Sanders and Ayanna Stafford) that took first as Gahanna won the team title.

Douglas won the state title in the 300 hurdles (36.72).

The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes across all sports.

Nominations are due Monday mornings for competitions that took place the previous week.

Anyone can nominate an athlete in a variety of ways — through Twitter using the hashtag #DispatchAOW or tagging @BrianWhite13, via The Dispatch's Facebook page or by email to bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. Athletes who have not been a recipient of one of the weekly awards can be nominated more than once.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

