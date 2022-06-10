ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Beer pick: Wonderstuff, Brauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis

By Bruce LeBlanc
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOWqX_0g788B0u00

Brauhaus Brew Labs is a family of musicians, scientists, artists and beer lovers who believe in brewing with a sense of play and adventure. The brewery's name came from the famous school of art and design that was open for a while in post-World War II Germany. The people at Brauhaus Brew Labs live by the school’s philosophy that the joy of art and craft should be celebrated as a part of everyday life.

Wonderstuff is a Czech Pilsner style of brew with a light gold color and a white fluffy head. It has a floral hop aroma with earthy malt undertones. The flavor starts with a bready, grainy malt base balanced by a clean hop flavor and refreshing light bitterness. The body is medium light with a crisp and dry finish. Brauhaus has done an excellent job of recreating the authentic flavor of this old-world Bohemian style of beer as it was made centuries ago. An excellent thirst quencher on these warm and sunny days.

— Learn more about craft beers from Cloudy Town Brewers on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2fL9bFT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Beer Style#Design#Food Drink#Beverages#Brauhaus Brew Labs#Czech#Learn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy