DFW (WBAP/KLIF)- DFW hit a new milestone today, but it’s not one that’ll make you smile as gas prices reached a new record high at $4.78 a gallon for regular unleaded. Daniel Armbruster with AAA-Texas that prices will fluctuate across the metroplex as indicted by the cover photo of $4.85 for regular unleaded which was snapped outside the RaceTrac on Midway Road in Carrollton. Armbruster warns that it’s just the tip of the iceberg as gas prices to reach $5.00 a gallon soon.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO