ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone, NYU and YellowBrick are Partnering to Teach ‘Modern Journalism’

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ItJh_0g783jRB00

Click here to read the full article.

Rolling Stone and NYU are teaming up with the online education platform Yellowbrick to teach aspiring journalists the tools of the trade. Modern Journalism is a six-part educational content series that features an esteemed roster of lecturers, from NYU adjunct professor of journalism Liza Kaufman Hogan to Rolling Stone’s own culture editor Elizabeth Garber-Paul.

In each module, students will learn techniques for finding, pitching, developing, and publishing stories in written and visual mediums. In the course’s first module, lecturers covered the basics by exploring the importance of journalism and the myriad challenges that journalists and the industry at large are currently facing.

Taking things a step further are modules two and three, where students will receive more targeted and tactical instruction. In module two, titled “Journalistic Inquiry: Basic Investigating and Reporting,” students will learn research principles, interview tips, and best practices for developing sources.

The module is led by Garber-Paul and Kaufman Hogan with additional support from respected industry veterans like novelist Julia Dahl. She speaks to the importance of gathering quotes that are additive to your story in daily news reporting. “A good quote is not just a factual quote,” she says. “Something with emotion, something with a point of view. That’s what a good quote is.”

In module three, gears shift to focus more squarely on long-form and feature writing for students looking to tell in-depth magazine stories. Some key topics in the module include word choice and order, narrative structure, and strategies for pitching your work to publications. One of the standout contributors to this module is distinguished NYU writer in residence Eliza Griswold, who speaks at length about the four elements of what she calls a story’s “spine”: characters, experts, chronology, and models.

If you’re an aspiring journalist looking to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds on your own time, you can head HERE to learn more and register for the Modern Journalism course today.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump Scammed Supporters Out of $250 Million for Nonexistent Fraud Fund

Click here to read the full article. “Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) near the end of the Jan. 6 committee’s second hearing in laying out how the Trump campaign scammed money from supporters over false claims of election fraud. The Trump campaign sent “millions” of emails to Trump supporters about how they needed to “step up” to protect election integrity, according to the Jan. 6 committee. The money would go to the so-called the “Official Election Defense Fund” — which doesn’t appear to have actually existed, according to testimony. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘It’s a Grift’: Kimberly Guilfoyle Made $60,000 Introducing Don Jr. at Coup Rally, Jan. 6 Committee Says

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Zoe Lofgren presented evidence during the Jan. 6 committee hearing Monday detailing how the Trump campaign used the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to con supporters to the tune of $250 million. The California Democrat went into more detail about the alleged scam later in the day while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Tapper asked Lofgren about a comment she made after the hearing about Trump and his family benefitting from donations meant to fund election integrity, and if they did so to the extent that it was criminal. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#The Rolling Stones#Education#Yellowbrick#Modern Journalism#Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Taking Aim at DeSantis, Spooked Trump Considers Launching 2024 Bid in Florida

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump in recent months has been telling confidants that he may launch his 2024 presidential campaign early — and that he’s considering launching it in Florida to stick it to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has kicked around staging a large, flashy launch rally (with fireworks, of course) that would announce his White House bid before the 2022 midterm elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter. People who’ve spoken to Trump say that one reason he’s eying the Sunshine State is to assert his dominance over an ascendant DeSantis, who — if they...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Philip Baker Hall, Unparalleled Character Actor, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Philip Baker Hall, one of Hollywood’s mightiest character actors with roles in films like Magnolia, Hard Eight, and Secret Honor, died Sunday night. He was 90.  Hall’s death was announced on Twitter by his neighbor, Sam Farmer, a sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night,” Farmer wrote. “He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.” No cause of death was given. A representative for Hall did not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Doing ‘Better’ Days After Revealing ‘Serious’ Virus Paralyzed Half His Face

Click here to read the full article. Three days after sharing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis with fans, Justin Bieber shared an update about his health on Instagram and his faith. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” Bieber wrote, before thanking God for “constantly [welcoming] me into his loving arms.” “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing,” he added. “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.” View this post on...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tyler Perry Says He Was ‘De-Escalating,’ Not Consoling, a ‘Devastated’ Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Nearly three months after the infamous slap heard around the world, Tyler Perry is addressing the moments just after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The multi-hyphenate film mogul was seen speaking with Smith during the commercial break after the actor stormed the stage in retaliation to a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. During a sit-down with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry clarified that when he approached Smith after the incident, his intention was to de-escalate the situation rather than comfort him. “There’s a difference...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Detached From Reality’: Bill Barr Recounts Trump’s Election Fraud Delusions

Click here to read the full article. In its first hearing, the Jan. 6 committee last week played a clip of former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying that he told former President Trump that claims the 2020 election was stolen were “bullshit.” In its second hearing, the committee on Monday played several additional minutes of Barr’s testimony, during which he described unsuccessful effort to convince Trump that the election was legitimate. It wasn’t pretty for Trump. Barr’s first post-election meeting with Trump came on Nov. 23 and featured the former president telling Barr that the Justice Department should be investigating potential fraud...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Amber Heard Stands By Testimony in ‘Humiliating and Horrible’ Johnny Depp Trial

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard described her”humiliating and horrible” defamation trial against Johnny Depp, but insisted she still stood by all of her testimony regarding her ex-husband’s alleged abuse in the first part of her interview on Today. The interview is the first Heard has given since the trail, which Depp won earlier this month (part two will air tomorrow, June 15, while an hour-long version will air on Dateline Friday, June 17). The jury effectively ruled that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in which she spoke about her experience with domestic abuse, but did...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

BTS Announce Hiatus as They Open Up About Recent Struggles: ‘We’ve Lost Our Direction’

Click here to read the full article. After nearly a decade as one of the most successful and celebrated groups on the planet, BTS will be going on hiatus, and the seven members will be focusing on solo projects in the near future. The group announced their decision in a pre-taped special that was released as part of FESTA, an annual celebration tied to the anniversary of the group’s debut. Gathered in the house where they first lived together as a band, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook spent some time reminiscing about their early years before looking to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jewel Effortlessly Mashes Up Single ‘Alibis’ With Throwback ‘Intuition’

Click here to read the full article. Jewel definitely followed her intuition with this performance. On Monday, the songstress is bringing the nostalgia to the Late Night With Seth Meyers stage when she performs a medley of her newest single “Alibis” and surprises fans with a taste of her beloved pop hit “Intuition,” which Rolling Stone is previewing exclusively here. “You say you can’t live without me/You say baby never doubt me/Well, you’re lying lying lying,” Jewel sings, launching into her recent single, before saying into the microphone, “You know . . . the whole time, I wish I had followed my intuition.” Wearing...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Halftime’: 7 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez’s Humanizing, Revealing Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl became one of the most memorable shows in modern history — Sixth best on Rolling Stone‘s all-time ranking. Two years later, J.Lo is reflecting on the massive lead-up to that iconic night through her new documentary, Halftime, out on Netflix Tuesday. The documentary gives an inside look at Lopez’s creative process for more than just her Super Bowl performance but also producing and starring in Hustlers: “Hollywood is run by men. They have ideas of what’s gonna sell and what’s not gonna sell, we’re...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Reasonable Accord: Jay-Z and Dame Dash Settle ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z and Damon Dash have settled the latest bout in their longstanding feud, this one over Dash’s alleged attempt to mint and sell part of the copyright to Jay’s Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token. In court papers filed Monday, June 13, lawyers for the two parties announced an agreement that stipulated Dash could sell his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, but he could not “in any way dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.” The agreement also officially dismisses the claims RAF brought against Dash without prejudice.  Along with setting out the aforementioned...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Harry Styles Perform a Stripped-Back Version of ‘Boyfriends’ on ‘The First Take’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has only performed the newest cuts from his third studio album, Harry’s House, a few times before kicking off the latest leg of his extensive “Love on Tour” trek. Still, the musician was up for the challenge of performing “Boyfriends” in just one take on the Japanese YouTube channel The First Take. Styles was joined by Sarah Jones and Elin Sandberg for assistance on the chorus, while Mitch Rowland led on acoustic guitar with Ny Oh on both guitar and backing vocals. The stripped-back acoustic performance sticks to the original arrangement of the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Welcomes Australian Icons — Checks Notes — the Wiggles to Melbourne Show

Click here to read the full article. The Kid Laroi invited some veritable legends of Australian music to join him on stage Sunday, June 12 — and not anyone from AC/DC, not Olivia Newton-John, Keith Urban, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Kylie Minogue, or Sia. Rather. Nope. It was the titans of down-under children’s entertainment, The Wiggles.  The Kid Laroi gave the Wiggles probably the most hype introduction they have ever received as he welcomed them to the stage in the middle of his headlining gig at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Fan-shot video captured Laroi and his hype-man as they...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Tony Awards Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022 Tonys Online Free

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The lights are back up on Broadway once more, with the 75th annual Tony Awards airing tonight, after being pushed to a September date last year. Like last year’s ceremony, the 2022 Tony Awards will be a three-hour event split between Paramount+ and CBS. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kick off the evening as hosts of The Tony Awards: Act One, an hour of exclusive performances and special award presentations streaming live on Paramount+...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

J.J. Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, and Shonda Rhimes Want Hollywood to Reconsider How Guns Are Used on Screen

Click here to read the full article. After the latest spate of deadly mass shootings, Hollywood creators like J.J. Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, and Shonda Rhimes are asking their peers to reconsider how guns and gun violence are used in films and television shows. A new open letter — shared by the Brady Campaign and signed by over 200 actors, directors, screenwriters, and producers — doesn’t call for a ban on guns or gun violence on screen. It’s also adamant about where the responsibility for the gun violence epidemic lies: “[L]ax gun laws supported by those politicians more afraid of losing power...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Buffalo Shooter Charged with Federal Hate Crimes, May Face Death Penalty

Click here to read the full article. Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, has been charged with federal hate crimes, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Gendron is charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, 3 counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, and 3 counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. “Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Claims Push to Overturn Election Results Fueled Only by Diet Pepsi

Click here to read the full article. Jan. 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was urged by his campaign advisers to not declare victory on Election Day, that he knew before the election that the counting of mail-in ballots would not be complete until days after the election, and that he declaration of victory came at the urging of a drunk former mayor. “President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on Election Night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy