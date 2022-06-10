ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Love Island shock twist as bosses ditch tonight’s dumping – but there WILL still be a recoupling after Liam’s exit

By Amanda Devlin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LOVE Island bosses ditched tonight's dumping after Liam walked out of the villa, The Sun can reveal.

It was thought there'd be an Islander going home after two bombshell babes were sent in to shake things up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZzlZ_0g783fuH00
The girls await the boys' decisions on tonight's Love Island Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVh96_0g783fuH00
Liam Llewellyn is being supported by his family after leaving the villa Credit: ITV

But after Liam shocked the cast by declaring he was leaving Love Island, it threw the original plans out of the window.

Now, Islanders who were worried about their fate on the show after struggling to form a connection can breathe a sigh of relief.

There will still be a recoupling after Liam's exit with the boys choosing a new girl, but no one will be sent home.

Viewers will watch the scenes play out on ITV2 tonight.

The Sun can revealed earlier today Welsh Masters student, 22, Liam quit after declaring he “just did not feel like himself” after losing Gemma Owen - then both the bombshells.

His dad has now flown out to Majorca to be with the Love Island star after his dramatic walkout.

Tonight's show will see Liam gather the group at the fire pit on to break the news, with his worried dad David then rushing out on the first flight to Majorca.

It came just hours after the Islanders were told there would be a recoupling, with the boys told they would need to choose a new girl.

But Liam had already lost his “girlfriend material” partner Gemma, 19, to Davide Sanclimenti, 27, earlier in the week and his efforts with new bombshells Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 27, and Afia Tonkmor, 25, had proven futile.

A show source said: “Liam has left the villa. He gathered the Islanders at the fire pit and told them he just didn’t feel like himself and he thought it was best if he went home.”

A second source told The Sun: “Liam’s confidence was totally knocked when he lost Gemma so when he then also didn’t manage to catch Ekin-Su or Afia’s eye he started to totally overthink everything he did.

“He just began to worry about everything and then felt guilty that he wasn’t enjoying the whole experience like he felt he was meant to, so called it quits.

“At this point Liam feels really upset. His dad David flew straight out to Majorca to be with him.”

Love Island 2022: Meet the islanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcgz9_0g783fuH00

Read all the latest Love Island news, gossip and exclusives

  • All the latest Love Island news, gossip and exclusives

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Owen
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Itv2#Welsh Masters
The US Sun

Kardashians season 2: When does it air?

AFTER 20 seasons on E!, the Kardashians moved their popular reality TV show to Hulu. Now, fans want to know if it will be back for a second season following the success of season 1. When does season 2 of The Kardashians premiere?. Hulu's The Kardashians first premiered in April...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
496K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy