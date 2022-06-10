COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments of $4,555 coming in 2023 – will you be eligible?

DIRECT payments of up to $4,555 are coming to Americans in 2023.

Social Security benefits are calculated each year based on a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Where the consumer price index (CPI) ends up toward the end of the year determines the following year's COLA amount.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, the index spiked to the index surged by 8.3 percent in April.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has tweaked its 2023 COLA estimate, now projecting that the COLA will rise to about 8.6 percent.

The increase would mean that the average benefit would climb by about $143 per month to $1,800, whereas the maximum would jump by roughly $361 to $4,555.

This year, the average Social Security benefit is $1,657, while the maximum is $4,194 a month.

Before you collect: check benefit amount

If you’re planning for retirement, you’ll need to figure in changes to income and cash flow.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a tool for this.

They offer an online calculator for anyone who is curious about their benefit.

Simply create an online account and provide your income information for a ballpark estimate.

What was the 2021 COLA?

The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022 is a big jump from the 1.3 percent COLA in 2021.

The significant increase was driven by a rise in inflation over the past year.

Some children can claim for SSI without parents

While children will need to qualify for Social Security benefits through their parents, SSI is available for certain children regardless of their parent’s situation.

Children under age 18 qualify for SSI under the following circumstances:

The child must have a physical or mental condition(s) that very seriously limits his or her activities;

The condition(s) must have lasted, or be expected to last, at least one year or result in death.

How children’s benefits work

If an eligible parent passes away, children can receive benefits as long as they meet the same qualifications on age, disability, and marital status.

Children with retired or disabled parents can collect a benefit worth 50 percent of their parent’s full benefit, or 75 percent if their parent is deceased.

The highest monthly benefit of Social Security is currently $4,194, so children can receive a maximum of $3,145.50.

These benefits can also be claimed by spouses.

How kids can get SSI benefits

Once a parent has worked for 10 years or otherwise earned Social Security eligibility, their children are eligible for benefits if:

The parent is either disabled or retired

The child is unmarried and younger than 18

The child is 18 or older and has a disability that began before they turned 22

The child was previously receiving at least half of their financial support from the qualifying parent

Social security explained, continued

Typically, the benefits are meant to replace about 40 percent of pre-retirement income.

Nearly 97 percent of Americans are either collecting benefits or will be receiving them once they reach their full retirement age.

Many retirees depend on their Social Security and have been paying into the system for years expecting to get relief.

What is social security?

The social insurance program consists of retirement, disability and survivor benefits.

The retirement benefits are based on your highest 35 years of earnings and differ depending on when you choose to start receiving benefits.

Veteran benefits

There are several overlooked ways veterans benefit from social security.

Sometimes these benefits amount to thousands each month.

The government also supports those wounded in action.

For example, Social Security benefits protect veterans when injuries prevent them from returning to active duty or performing other work.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) groups these benefits into a category known as survivor benefits.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must meet certain conditions and requirements. A household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Households must also meet the resource limit.

Resources are things you own, such as cash or money in a bank account.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed, without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

Social Security COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) increased its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9 percent.

The increased Social Security payment will be reflected in the January 2022 check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security beneficiaries as the latest report from the Commerce Department found consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021.

Spousal benefits

If you have not worked or do not have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own Social Security benefits, you may be able to receive spousal benefits.

The spouse of a retired worker can receive up to half of their spouse’s benefits.

To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be either at least 62 years of age or any age and caring for a child entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record and who is younger than age 16 or disabled.

If you choose to begin receiving your spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, your benefit amount will be permanently reduced.

The spousal benefit continues until one spouse dies, after which the survivor may be eligible for survivor benefits.

Benefits for children

A child with a disability age 18 or older may get Social Security benefits when a parent gets retirement or disability benefits.

The child’s disability must have begun before age 22.

Dependent child benefits begin when a retired worker’s benefits start. They end when the child turns 18.

The disabled person may qualify for continuing benefits as an adult who is unable to work.

Benefits paid for your child will not decrease your retirement benefits.

The child may also get benefits if a parent dies.

Disability benefits

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program pays benefits to you and your family if you worked long enough and recently enough.

You must have paid Social Security taxes on your earnings before becoming disabled.

You must also meet certain requirements defined by the SSA, including a disability that has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

The benefit is for life unless the SSA feels you no longer qualify.

Survivor benefits

When you die, members of your family could be eligible for benefits based on your earnings.

You and your children also may be able to get benefits if your deceased spouse or former spouse worked long enough under Social Security.

A widow or widower can receive benefits if they are age 60 or older.

They can start receiving your benefits if they are age 50 or older and disabled.

They can also receive your benefits at any age if they are caring for a child of the deceased who is younger than 16 and disabled.

Also, a one-time payment of $255 can be made only to a spouse or child if they meet certain requirements.

Survivors must apply for this payment within two years of the date of death.

Retirement benefits

The age you begin receiving retirement benefits affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

You can begin getting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but claiming them that early will reduce your benefits by as much as 30 percent.

If you wait until your full retirement age (66 for most people), you will get full benefits.

You also can wait until age 70 to start your benefits. The SSA will increase your benefit because you earned “delayed retirement credits.”

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

What will happen in 2034?

An annual report from the SSA shared pessimistic news.

It’s estimated in 2034, the Social Security Trust Fund will not have enough money to pay recipients.

The SSA said it doesn’t expect to halt payments but rather monthly benefits will be reduced unless changes are made.

Death of a spouse, conclusion

Also, keep in mind, that you do not have to claim your spouse’s benefits immediately after the death occurs.

You could delay the claim until you reach your full retirement age.

In terms of how much you can get, let’s say that you are earning the average Social Security payment of $1,657 and your deceased spouse got this year’s maximum benefit of $4,194.

That’s a difference of more than $2,500.

Death of a spouse, part three

The closer you are to age 60, the less survival benefits you are eligible for.

But once you reach your full retirement age, you can get 100 percent of your deceased spouse’s benefit.

Your full retirement age is 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born in.

Death of a spouse, continued

This is a part of survivor benefits, which a widow or widower can get if they are age 60 or older.

The benefits would range from 71.5 percent to 100 percent of your deceased spouse’s retirement benefit depending on age.

What happens when your spouse passes away?

When a spouse passes away, the impacted widow or widower can claim a $255 lump sum payment.

Additionally, it’s possible your monthly benefit can increase if you were earning less in Social Security benefits than your deceased spouse.

SS mistakes to avoid: ignoring ‘work rules’

The last mistake some people make is not taking into consideration “work rules” for early benefits.

If a person decides to claim social security benefits early and continues to work, the benefits will be reduced by $1 for every $2 an individual earns over the annual limit.

In 2022, the yearly limit for earners younger than FRA is $19,560.

If you will reach FRA in 2022, the limit on your earnings for the months before full retirement age is $51,960.

In that event, $1 is withheld for every $3 earned over that threshold.

SS mistakes to avoid: expecting benefits to fully cover expenses

Retirees should not expect to use their Social Security benefits as a primary source of income in their golden years because healthcare expenses can eat up about 30 percent of the check.

According to an AARP report from December 2021, retirees fork out an average of $6,168 per year on out-of-pocket spending for healthcare.

This works out to be $514 a month.

Meanwhile, the average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month.

SS mistakes to avoid: remarrying without considering effects

Fortunately, remarriage does not affect a person’s Social Security retirement benefits.

This is because these payments are calculated based on yours and your spouse’s individual earnings histories.

On the other hand, remarriage does affect your survivor and SSI benefits.

So, if these are sources of income that you heavily depend on, then you might want to reconsider the time you are getting remarried.

SS mistakes to avoid: not planning for taxes

Depending on your individual circumstances, you may have to pay federal tax on up to 85 percent of your benefits.

This usually happens if you have other substantial earnings on top of your benefits – for example, wages, self-employed earnings, interest, dividends, or other taxable income.

Each January, you should get a Social Security benefits statement showing the amount you received in the previous year.

You can then use this benefit statement if and when you complete a federal income tax return to find out if your welfare payments are subject to tax.

A person should always proactively plan for tax season by looking at one’s earnings and talking to tax professionals and financial advisors.

SS mistakes to avoid: only considering your own benefits, continued

Claiming spousal benefits will not only provide you with some income, but it will also give you the opportunity to let your Social Security benefits keep growing.

Considering another person’s benefits could also be a good idea for a couple who decided to have a stay-at-home parent and a working parent.

The stay-at-home parent might not have earned enough work credits to qualify for their own Social Security benefits, but the stay-at-home parent could still get Social Security benefits under the working spouse.